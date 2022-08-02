The LSU Board of Supervisors approved the contracts for new men's basketball coach Matt McMahon and his three top assistants in addition to new executive deputy athletics director Keli Zinn and new baseball assistants Wes Johnson and Joshuar Jordan during their meeting Tuesday.
McMahon, who was hired March 21 to replace Will Wade, and his bench coaches — Casey Long, Ronnie Hamilton and Corey Toppert — had been working on term sheets they signed after agreeing to join the Tigers' program.
McMahon, the head coach at Murray State for the past seven seasons, had his seven-year contract approved by the board, while Long, Hamilton and Toppert each received two-year deals.
The Advocate previously reported that McMahon's contract is worth $20.3 million in base salary and supplemental compensation over the course of the agreement.
His average of $2.9 million annually makes McMahon, who reportedly earned $500,000 per year at Murray State, LSU’s second-highest paid coach on a per-year basis behind only football coach Brian Kelly.
Annual compensation for the 44-year-old McMahon starts at $2.6 million before incentives this season and increases by $100,000 each year until reaching $3.2 million during the seventh year.
His bonuses include $50,000 each for Southeastern Conference regular-season and tournament titles and $50,000 for each round of the NCAA tournament the Tigers reach.
McMahon would receive an additional $100,000 if LSU were to win a national title.
Other bonus money includes SEC coach of the year ($25,000) and national coach of the year ($50,000), and for his team having an APR of 930 ($50,000 per year).
McMahon could get an eighth year added to the deal if LSU, which received a notice of allegations from the NCAA that led to Wade's firing for cause on March 12, is hit with substantial penalties.
His contract would extend to June 2030 if the program gets a postseason ban of two or more years, or has a reduction of two or more scholarships for three or more years.
If he were to leave for another job, McMahon's buyout would start at $5 million the first year and go down by $1 million each year before dropping to $500,000 in the sixth year.
The contracts for Long and Hamilton are for $340,000 annually, while Toppert will receive $300,000 per season.
Keli Zinn, Executive Deputy Athletics Director
The Advocate reported the hiring of Keli Zinn as executive deputy athletics director on July 12, replacing Stephanie Rempe, who left to become athletic director of the University of Nevada. Zinn is expected to earn a base salary of $425,000 per year starting on Aug. 8 through June 30, 2026, totaling 1.7 million over four years.
Her bonuses include $10,000 per year LSU achieves a Top 20 ranking in the Learfield Sports Directors' Cup Rankings. She will also receive $10,000 for every year the football team is a bowl participant and $20,000 if the team makes the college football playoff.
If the team makes the semifinals of the college football playoff, Zinn earns a $30,000 bonus and $35,000 if they make the title game. If the Tigers win a national championship, Zinn will receive a $50,000 bonus. Only one football performance is awarded, meaning if the team wins the national championship, she will receive a maximum of $50,000, not cumulative bonuses.
For every year LSU baseball makes the postseason, Zinn will earn $15,000. Academically, if all intercollegiate meet their Academic Progress Rate goals, she will receive $15,000.
She'll receive a courtesy vehicle with insurance or a vehicle incentive of $800 per month with a relocation incentive of $25,000, which she will owe back to the university if she leaves before working two full years.
If Zinn finds new employment before her contract is up, LSU will reduce future payments by average annual compensation of her new employment agreement or the specific annual compensation due for the year according to her current contract. She will have to provide the athletic director with notice before negotiating new employment elsewhere before the end of her contract with LSU and provide written notice of her termination.
If Zinn is fired for cause, the university will not owe her anything past the month she is terminated.
Baseball Assistants: Wes Johnson and Joshua Jordan
In addition, the board approved contracts for new pitching coach Wes Johnson and recruiting coordinator Joshua Jordan.
Johnson, who replaced pitching coach Jason Kelly, will receive $1.14 million over three years in annual base compensation. His incentives include a vehicle allowance of $800 per month and a relocation incentive of $25,000 and up to 14 days of temporary housing.
If terminated without cause, LSU will pay 80% of Johnson's remaining base salary and supplemental compensation pro-rated over the remaining term.
If Johnson accepts a non-head coaching position at another SEC baseball program or in MLB, he will owe 50% of his remaining base salary and supplemental compensation back to the university.
If he accepts a non-head coaching job at a program outside of the SEC or MLB, he will owe 25% of his remaining base salary or supplemental compensation.
He will not have to pay anything if he accepts another college head coaching job.
Recruiting coordinator Joshua Jordan's contract details were also approved at Tuesday's meeting. He signed a three-year deal, making receiving $310,000 in base salary in his first season, increasing by $10,000 for subsequent years to total $930,000.
He'll also receive the same relocation and vehicle incentives as Johnson and up to 14 days of temporary housing, but if he doesn't remain at the university for two years, he will owe it all back.
If terminated without cause, LSU will owe 80% of his base salary and pro-rated supplemental compensation. If terminated with cause, LSU will not have to pay any further amounts beyond the end of the month.
If Jordan accepts a non-head coaching position with another SEC program, he will pay 50% of his remaining base salary back to LSU, if he accepts a non-head coaching position outside of the SEC, he will pay 25%, but he won't owe anything if he accepts head coaching position.
Leah Vann contributed to this report.