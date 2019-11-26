cfp.trophy.jpg

The CFP national championship trophy

 College Football Playoff

The race between LSU and Ohio State for the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings continues to heat up after the Buckeyes topped Penn State in a top-10 match up Saturday.

Last week, the committee did not change its top 7 teams.

That's expected to change with No. 6 Oregon losing to unranked Arizona State and No. 2 Ohio State beating No. 8 Penn State.

Now, college football fans will find out tonight if the selection committee will keep the Tigers in the No. 1 spot.

How to watch:

Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN's website and the ESPN App

Regardless of Saturday's outcomes, LSU and Georgia will play in the SEC Championship game.

