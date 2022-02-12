LOS ANGELES — The image will forever be seared in the minds of LSU fans.
Still in full pads, his right leg crossed over his left, seated on a black sofa at the Superdome, just after LSU thrashed Clemson in the national championship game. Beloved quarterback Joe Burrow held a La Aurora cigar between his thumb and index finger.
His eyes gazed at the stogie in his right hand while his left arm stretched outward atop the couch. Resting in his lap, a purple hat inscribed in yellow thread with one of his many nicknames — one that’s not suitable for publication.
That moment in time, however fleeting, gives a glimpse into Burrow’s swagger, his confident persona. It’s only fitting that 763 days after Burrow channeled his inner Len Dawson, he’s on the cusp of doing it again, on the Hollywood stage, for his home-state Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
And those watching — the ones who know him and the ones who don’t — are rooting for the man they call Joe Cool. Or Joe Sheisty. Or Joe Brrrr. Or Joey Franchise. Or Joe Burreaux. Or Smokin’ Joe. Or Jackpot Joey. Or Joey B. Or the aforementioned nickname that’s a tad too explicit to share verbatim.
Burrow has a litany of aliases, something the man himself acknowledged during Super Bowl LVI week, while saying he doesn’t have a favorite.
“Just call me Joe,” he said.
Of all of them, Joe Cool may feel sacrilegious to those who grew up watching Joe Montana, winner of four Super Bowl rings. But the Comeback Kid himself is willing to pass the Joe Cool nickname to Burrow.
“He can have it. I’m too old for it,” Montana said. “He can have it. Enjoy it. Have fun.”
•••
On Tuesday, Joe Burrow hopped off the plane at LAX with a dream and his Cartiers. He was welcomed to the land of fame excess, and he most definitely fit in.
Burrow's flight attire was subdued compared to his typical pregame heat — a crisp, white, team-issued jumpsuit paired with Gold Bond lotion sticking out of his black backpack, AirPod Pros and tousled hair. But even then, his swagger emanated as he walked across the tarmac to the team bus.
Rewind two weeks. Bengals at Chiefs in Kansas City, Missouri.
Burrow strode in to Arrowhead Stadium on the cusp of a Super Bowl berth as cool as a cucumber, decked out in a black turtleneck, his Cartiers, his diamond-encrusted “JB9” chain and a metallic gray Sherpa jacket patterned with white hearts — evoking a subtle nod to Joe Namath’s famed fur coat.
“If you look up ‘cool’ in a dictionary, there is a picture of him in some Cartier shades,” former LSU and current Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said. “This guy is smooth.”
Burrow’s confidence has always been there, his father Jimmy Burrow says. But the outward swagger? That took root during No. 9’s tenure at LSU, the elder Burrow said.
And that came before the famous cigar moment.
Former LSU and current Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire remembers the meeting vividly. It was one of the first ahead of LSU’s 2018 season — Burrow’s first in Louisiana after leaving Ohio State as a graduate transfer.
No starting quarterback had been named, as a battle among Burrow, Myles Brennan, Justin McMillan and Lowell Narcisse had yet to begin.
But in Burrow’s mind, he — then with flowing hair, à la Sunshine in “Remember the Titans” — was the man to beat.
“He went in front of the entire team,” Edwards-Helaire recalled. “ ‘Man, I know I just got here. I know I’m trying to win you guys over, but 1) I’m going to be the starting quarterback on this team, and 2) we’re going to win a national championship.’ ”
At that point, however, Burrow's confidence as a quarterback didn’t match his fashion. There were flashes, like when he once wore a "Space Jam" sweatshirt to weekday media scrum, or when he rocked a Matthew Dellavedova shirt to the first day of preseason camp in 2019, but the gameday fits weren’t as trendy.
Ahead of Burrow’s first start as a Tiger, he strutted down Victory Hill in a loose-fitting navy suit paired with a blue dress shirt, purple tie and Aviators. He appeared to wear the same fit for every home game — though he occasionally ditched the Ray-Bans. In 2019, though, he began changing things up. Season opener? Same suit, but purple shirt and purple tie. Third home game against Utah State? He broke out a gray suit paired with a gray tie and a white dress shirt.
That season, Joe Cool also blossomed on the field — his back-shoulder throws; the hits he bounced back up from, his numerous theatrical blitz escapes; the pass he completed to himself against Georgia; the monster pass he heaved to Ja’Marr Chase against Texas A&M en route to winning the Heisman Trophy.
“He seems like a guy who plays with a lot of swag and a lot of heart. He wants it,” Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey said. “That’s something that you definitely can’t measure. That’s something that’s contagious.”
•••
It’s a balance for Burrow. His wardrobe features couture pieces, like his mint-green checkerboard suit, but he also embraces his inner child, with custom suits inspired by “SpongeBob SquarePants,” his favorite cartoon.
Sometimes he keeps it casual, like when he wore a white T-shirt with the faces of his wide receivers — Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins — on it. Or when he spread Christmas cheer after rolling up to a game in a Santa hat with a green sweater depicting a cartoon Santa with sunglasses on it saying “Happy Holla Days.”
“I don’t really consciously think about it,” Burrow said of his wardrobe choices. “I just wear stuff that I think I would like. It’s not like I’m shopping, ‘Everyone would love this.’ I just have always kinda not cared what anybody thinks about what I wear, what I do and just wear stuff that I like.”
Bengals coach Zac Taylor laughed when asked to describe Burrow’s persona and fashion, joking that he’s not hip enough to even answer the question.
“I couldn’t pull it off, the things that he wears,” Taylor said, adding that once Burrow started wearing the Cartiers, his sons wanted some too — “the $10 version, at least.”
It's not just his attire that evokes a cult-like following. It's the messages he gives while wearing his various get-ups. Whether that's with his body language, like his famed shrug, or with words.
Burrow confidently said during training camp that the Bengals — coming off a 4-11-1 season in 2020 — had their eyes set on making the playoffs. He caught grief for it at the time, but several months later, here they stand in the Super Bowl.
"I’m tired of the underdog narrative," Burrow said during the divisional-round weekend. "We are a really, really good team. We are here to make noise."
•••
Burrow’s likeness in Los Angeles ahead of the Super Bowl is impossible to avoid.
Bengals fans in Burrow (or Burreaux) jerseys swarmed the Los Angeles Convention Center in droves. They are sporting shirts with his many nicknames, or with Andy Warhol-esque pictures of his face. Several are donning knockoff versions of his sunglasses.
With the sunglasses and the chains, the high fashion and the pop-culture impact, the essence of Joe Burrow encapsulates everyone. He’s unapologetically himself, unabashedly embracing the things that make him human while enjoying every part of the ride.
There’s no telling what precisely Burrow will wear ahead of the biggest game of his life. But there is one surefire certainty for what could happen afterward.
If he wraps up Cincinnati’s Cinderella season with the Lombardi Trophy in one hand, he’ll have a cigar in the other.