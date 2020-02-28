HOUSTON, Tx. — Inside the locker room four days before LSU played its first game, redshirt junior pitcher Eric Walker struggled to move his stool. Participating in a preseason photoshoot, Walker needed to move the four-legged seat closer to his teammates. Walker looked for open ground as he lifted the stool. He wedged it between piles of shoes stacked in front of the lockers.
Many of the players had stored multiple pairs of shoes around their cubbies, but most of these belonged to junior right fielder Daniel Cabrera, whose collection stretched from his nearby locker.
“You need a tub to move his cleats,” sophomore pitcher Landon Marceaux said. "They're all stacked on his locker, above his chair. He can rest his arms on them when he sits on his stool. It's ridiculous, honestly, but that's who he is.”
Cabrera, the preseason All-American who received No. 8 as the leader of the team, has anchored the lineup. He batted fourth against Texas at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic on Friday night.
Cabrera also owns more than 100 pairs of shoes, from Birkenstocks to Nike Air Force 1s, using colorful footwear to express his personality. He splits them between his parents’ houses in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
“I'm a shoe geek,” Cabrera said. “I love shoes.”
Cabrera has worn at least five different pairs of shoes through nine games. He picked them based on LSU’s uniform and how he felt that day. Cabrera has stored two pairs of shoes inside the cubby in his locker. He stacked nine pairs of cleats — three rows of three — in front of the space. And then he kept more shoes within another storage area inside the locker.
“I don't use all of them,” Cabrera said. “Some of them are from freshman year, just the generic ones in the fall. I just keep all my shoes.”
Cabrera’s fascination with shoes began as he grew up outside New Orleans. When he played travel baseball, he asked his mom to order customized cleats. Throughout his career, he has worn different cleats from the rest of his teammates — as long as the coach didn’t assign a mandatory style.
“It's not to be cocky or anything,” Cabrera said. “I like to show my personality.”
During Cabrera’s freshman year at LSU, he owned two pairs of cleats. But the past two years, Cabrera often spent extra money on shoes or clothes from Lululemon. His cleat collection grew until he reached nine this season.
“You can only wear one at a time,” Marceaux said. “I've got my one pair of cleats and I'm ready to go. That's all I need. I don't know why he's got seven, eight pairs of cleats. Hey, if that makes him who he is, I'm fine with it.”
When LSU played its first game this season, Cabrera picked his pair of white, gold and purple Air Jordan 1, the “Laker” edition. He switched to low-top Air Jordan 11 Retro concords the next day. Between games of a doubleheader, Cabrera pulled out gold LeBrons. He wore black high-top Air Force 1s for LSU’s first midweek game.
Cabrera keeps his baseball cleats within LSU’s color wheel, but he has found different styles from the team-issued cleats worn by many of his teammates. Cabrera has rotated his cleats since the first game, a routine he will continue the rest of the season.
“I got a few options this year,” Cabrera said, smiling. “I'll mix it up a little bit.”