1. WHAT WE LEARNED
The Tigers’ defense, shredded by analysts on “College Game Day” Saturday morning for its generally shredded performance in last Saturday’s season-opening loss to UCLA, showed signs of redemption against McNeese State in Tiger Stadium. There were a couple of big play busts, but the Tigers got serious quarterback pressure on coach Ed Orgeron’s son Cody all night with eight sacks and 16 tackles for loss. It was an FCS opponent, yet but a step forward.
2. TRENDING NOW
LSU’s offensive line. The Tigers had to juggle their starting five because of injuries from the UCLA game with three new first-teamers, but the struggle was even harder for LSU fans to stomach than against the Bruins since McNeese is an FCS team. Of the Tigers’ first 14 rushes only one – a 21-yard toss left to freshman Armoni Goodwin– went for more than 3 yards. The pass protection was often just as brittle.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
LSU beat McNeese State. LSU was supposed to beat McNeese. That wasn’t the real story. The story was how much could the Tigers improve from Week 1 to Week 2, and how much would that improvement count given the class of the opponent. There was improvement, especially on defense, and the kicking game may be LSU’s strongest suit. But the offensive line, even giving the Tigers’ credit for its injury problems, remains a code red.