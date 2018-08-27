LSU released its first depth chart of the season Monday in advance of Sunday's season opener against Miami at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Some notable observations:

-- Joe Burrow is the first-string quarterback in front of Myles Brennan.

-- From left to right, the offensive line first-string is listed as Saahdiq Charles, Garrett Brumfield, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Damien Lewis and Adrian Magee *or* Badara Traore.

-- Jonathan Giles is listed as one starting wide receiver. Freshmen Terrace Marshall Jr *or* Ja'Marr Chase are listed as first-string for the second WR spot. Justin Jefferson is atop the third WR group.

-- First-string running back is listed as Nick Brosette *or* Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

-- Kelvin Joseph *or* Kristian Fulton are listed as first-string for one cornerback spot. Greedy Williams is listed as first-string in front of Terrence Alexander for the other slot.

