LSU moved up to No. 4 in both major softball polls after a 5-0 week, which included two one-hitters, a no-hitter and a perfect game by the pitching staff.
LSU (13-1) moved up two spots from No. 6 in the USA Today/NFCA poll and three spots from No. 7 in the USA Softball/ESPN poll. LSU came in behind UCLA, Washington and Texas in the top three spots respectively in both polls.
The Tigers are scheduled to meet the No. 2 Huskies on Friday in one of five games in the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, California. LSU will also play No. 24/25 Texas Tech.
“It’s a great opportunity for our team to continue making forward progress,” said LSU coach Beth Torina, who picked up her 500th coaching victory Friday against Sam Houston State. “We’re always looking for ways we can grow. This is an opportunity to do that on a big stage.”
LSU is the highest ranked of nine SEC teams in the top 25.
LSU’s experience pitching staff has been the key so far. LSU has nine shutouts and a 0.76 earned run average while opponents are batting .127. The offense is averaging 7.4 runs per game with a .333 batting average and 13 home runs.
Pitching honor
Right-hander Maribeth Gorsuch was named NFCA National Pitcher of the Week, throwing 12 shutout innings and allowing only two base runners while pitching a one-hit shutout against Louisiana Tech on Wednesday and a perfect game against Belmont on Saturday.
Gorsuch, a senior from Lewisville, Texas, struck out 22 batters in the two games, including a career-best 16 against Belmont in the perfect game. She also threw a first-pitch strike to all 21 batters she faced. She is only the fourth LSU pitcher to receive the award. She was named SEC Pitcher of the Week on Monday.
“It feels really cool. (It’s) a great moment,” Gorsuch said. “I’m enjoying the moment while I can, but we’ve got to get back to work because we’re going to be playing good teams. I’m proud to get that award and wear LSU across my chest. It’s super cool thing to throw a perfect game. I’m blessed to have the team and coaches I have. The defense has been spectacular.”
It was the fifth perfect game in LSU history but the first of seven innings. LSU won the game, 4-0.
“When you watch a player have a moment like that and reflect back on their highs and lows, what she has meant to us and what she’s been through. ... I wouldn’t say she had a storybook road sitting behind Carley Hoover and Ally Walljasper,” Torina said. “She was banged up a little last year with injuries. Knowing the road that took her to that moment makes it special.”
Young guns
Younger players have carried the offense in the early going with freshman shortstop Taylor Pleasants leading the way with a .500 batting average (16 for 32) and 17 runs scored. Sophomore Georgia Clark is batting .483 with three homers and 13 RBIs while sophomore catcher Morgan Cummins is batting .478 with three homers and a team-best 18 RBI.
Clark, Cummins and sophomore second baseman Taylor Tidwell are tied for the team lead in homers.
Three veteran players have struggled at the plate through the first two weeks. Seniors Amanda Doyle and Aliyah Andrews and junior Shelbi Sunseri were all hitting below .200 before last weekend and have combined for one home run. Doyle is hitting .273, Sunseri .250 and Andrews .243.
“The fact that it’s them is almost better because we know what they can do,” Torina said. “We know they will come out of it, that this is not normal for them. It’s cool to see the young kids that were question marks producing.”