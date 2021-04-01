Hope buzzed for a couple hours inside Alex Box Stadium while two pitchers dueled Thursday night, then little by little, that feeling disappeared.

Vanderbilt demonstrated why it’s the No. 1 baseball team in the country during the opener of LSU’s weekend series, turning what began as a close game into a 13-1 blowout, a final that silenced and emptied the crowd.

“They were like sharks in the water,” coach Paul Mainieri said. “When they smelled blood, they went for it. Unfortunately, we were the chum in the water.”

LSU (17-9, 1-6 Southeastern Conference) lost its fourth straight SEC game after getting swept by Tennessee last weekend. But while those were close games — the entire series decided by a combined four runs — Vanderbilt handed the Tigers their first blowout loss within the league this season. It's LSU's worst start in the conference since 1969.

“It’s hard to see much silver lining out of what we saw tonight at the end,” Mainieri said, shaking his head. “One of those nights where you don’t…”

He trailed off and glanced at the box score.

“You’re just… you’re very disappointed in what we represented out there tonight.”

The Tigers expected a tight game defined by pitching and defense with 11 mph winds blowing toward home plate. It went that way for four innings, but Vanderbilt (21-3, 6-1) eventually gathered 17 hits, nine of them against junior starting pitcher Landon Marceaux.

Initially, Marceaux traded scoreless frames with Vanderbilt junior pitcher Kumar Rocker, a projected top-three pick in the next major league draft. They entered with ERAs of 0.26 and 0.73, respectively, setting up an intriguing matchup.

But with LSU trailing 1-0 in the fifth inning, Vanderbilt burst. Marceaux hit the leadoff batter. After a sacrifice bunt pushed him into scoring position, senior third baseman Jayson Gonzalez doubled into the right field corner. It was the only hard-hit ball of the inning.

After Vanderbilt loaded the bases, its three-hole hitter, junior first baseman Dominic Keegan, approached the plate. Keegan had grounded out in his two previous at-bats. This time, he singled into shallow right field, dropping the ball in the empty space between right fielder Dylan Crews and first baseman Tre’ Morgan. Two runs scored.

Vanderbilt added one more run on a sacrifice fly. It led 5-0 before Marceaux ended the inning. Rocker had allowed five runs all season.

Rocker cruised through his start, surrendering four hits while he notched eight strikeouts. He didn’t issue a walk. After giving up a single in the first inning, Rocker retired 13 straight batters. LSU didn’t score against him until the sixth inning, and by that time, Vanderbilt led by nine runs.

“He was coming right at us and being aggressive,” said Crews, who drove in LSU’s only run. “We weren’t being aggressive on our end.”

The Commodores had padded their lead in the sixth against Marceaux, who entered the start having allowed one earned run this season. Vanderbilt put five of the first six batters in the inning on base, even though only one ball left the infield.

Leading 7-0, Vanderbilt loaded the bases again and forced out Marceaux at 101 pitches. Senior Ma’Khail Hilliard entered the game. Keegan doubled. Two more runs scored, both charged to Marceaux. The nine runs were the most allowed in a start during his career.

The score out of reach, Vanderbilt tacked onto its lead against LSU’s bullpen as the game unraveled. The majority of an announced crowd of 4,619 emptied the stands, dejected, their hope long gone.

After Vanderbilt recorded the final out and hugged in the middle of LSU’s field, Mainieri spoke to the players about pride. LSU, a team with six national championships displayed on a billboard above right field, had been shelled.

Mainieri reminded the players their uniform represented an entire university and a program filled with All-Americans who came before them. He wanted them to play Saturday night with energy, enthusiasm and confidence.

“When you get beat like we did tonight, it’s very easy to get down and not display that kind of professionalism,” Mainieri said. “I just wanted to remind them who they’re representing. They need to think about that tonight.”