Despite not playing last week, the LSU women's basketball team moved up one spot to No. 14 in the latest Associated Press women’s college basketball poll Monday.
LSU (18-4, 6-3) was idle Thursday. The Tigers play at 6 p.m. Monday at Ole Miss (18-4, 6-3), which received 24 voting points but fell short of being ranked by two spots. LSU is ranked No. 15 in the USA Today coaches poll. The new coaches’ poll will be released Tuesday.
LSU’s week will be busy with three games this week, including a home game Thursday against No. 17 Georgia (17-5, 6-4) Thursday and a trip Sunday to unranked Texas A&M (13-9, 3-7).
South Carolina (21-2) was a unanimous No. 1, with Stanford (18-3), Louisville (21-2), Michigan (20-2), North Carolina State (20-3) rounding out the top five.