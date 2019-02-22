LSU baseball looks to extend its undefeated season with a three-game weekend series at Alex Box Stadium.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m. Friday between the Tigers (4-0) and Bryant (2-1). Saturday's game is set for 7 p.m. (move back from 3 p.m.) and Sunday is slated for a 2 p.m. start, barring any weather delays.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected at times during the weekend.

Follow live updates below. Can't see module below? Click here.