LSU baseball looks to extend its undefeated season with a three-game weekend series at Alex Box Stadium.
First pitch is set for 7 p.m. Friday between the Tigers (4-0) and Bryant (2-1). Saturday's game is set for 7 p.m. (move back from 3 p.m.) and Sunday is slated for a 2 p.m. start, barring any weather delays.
Who's starting, how to watch and what to watch for during LSU baseball's Friday game against Bryant.
Rain and thunderstorms are expected at times during the weekend.
