lsubaseball.020119 HS 241.JPG
Buy Now

LSU gathers on the field during baseball practice, Thursday, at Alex Box Stadium.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU baseball looks to extend its undefeated season with a three-game weekend series at Alex Box Stadium.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m. Friday between the Tigers (4-0) and Bryant (2-1). Saturday's game is set for 7 p.m. (move back from 3 p.m.) and Sunday is slated for a 2 p.m. start, barring any weather delays.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected at times during the weekend.

Follow live updates below. Can't see module below? Click here.

View comments