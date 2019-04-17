LSU's next athletic director is going to be Scott Woodward, a name familiar to many in Baton Rouge.

The Texas A&M athletic director, who graduated from LSU and is a Baton Rouge native, is going to replace former Tigers athletic director Joe Alleva, according to sources close to the LSU athletic department staff.

Alleva stepped down as LSU's athletic director Wednesday, the university announced. He will transition in to a new role as special assistant to the president for donor relations, LSU announced.

Woodward has been at Texas A&M since January 2016. Before his stint in College Station, he was the athletic director at the University of Washington from 2008-2015 and served as the school's vice chancellor of external affairs from 2004-2008.

At A&M, two of Woodward's biggest feats have been major coaching hires: luring Buzz Williams from Virginia Tech to replace Billy Kennedy as men's basketball coach and hiring Jimbo Fisher from Florida State to replace Kevin Sumlin as football coach.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Woodward earned $900,000 in base salary as part of a five-year deal that expires in Jan. 2021. He owes A&M about $40,000 for leaving, according to the terms of the contract.

Alleva's $725,000 per year contract with LSU was set to expire on June 30, 2020.

Back at LSU, Woodward was then-Chancellor Mark Emmert's representative to the athletic department as the director of external affairs from 2000-2004. Before that he was a political consultant and legislative liaison in Baton Rouge. He founded a government and public relations firm in the mid-1990s.

Woodward is also a Catholic High-Baton Rouge alumnus.