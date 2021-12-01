LSU new head coach Brian Kelly has not yet decided on who to keep and who to bring to LSU as a part of his staff.
Reports surfaced earlier this week that LSU is expected to retain defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator Corey Raymond and running backs coach Kevin Faulk, but at the press conference on Wednesday, Kelly didn't have a definitive confirmation.
"I have not made any decisions based upon who will stay and who may go," Kelly said. "I haven't had any individual conversations with any of them, so any narrative out there is not coming from any conversations that I've had with them."
Both Raymond and Faulk are from the state of Louisiana. Raymond was hired under Les Miles in 2012, while Faulk was a recent hire under Ed Orgeron in 2020.
Raymond was a cornerback for LSU from 1987-1991. He spent two years with the New York Giants and two years with the Detroit Lions before beginning his coaching career as defensive coordinator New Iberia High School. He coached at Westgate before returning to LSU as an intern then assistant strength and conditioning coach before coaching stops at both Utah State and Nebraska.
Faulk, a running back and return specialist for LSU from 1995-98 was a running back for the New England Patriots from 1999-2011. He started his coaching career as offensive coordinator at Carenco High School from 2013-17 before coming to LSU.
"They are well-respected and I will get an opportunity to vet out all of those coaches," Kelly said. "I know the business, they know the business. There are realities in this business. But we'll get to all of those coaches because as I mentioned earlier, they have families, they have lives, and we have to get moving in that direction."
Kelly is also interested in bringing members of his Notre Dame staff with him to LSU. Sources told The Athletic on Tuesday that he had reached out to defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.
"The coaches that are on staff there at Notre Dame are still employed there," Kelly said. "Are there coaches there that I would like to join me here? Certainly. There are teams to coach on both sides. But that's a process we'll have to work through."