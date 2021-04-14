Earlier this week, Paul Mainieri wanted to examine a handful of relievers who didn’t make the active roster in LSU’s last series. Parts of the bullpen had continued to struggle against Kentucky, so Mainieri hoped to experiment during a midweek game without as much at stake.

However, severe weather forced LSU and Grambling to postpone their game Tuesday night.

Now, as Mainieri tries to improve LSU’s bullpen depth, he will change who’s available this weekend vs. No. 5 South Carolina without having seen some of the players throw against another team in more than a week.

“We're going to have to gamble,” Mainieri said.

Though LSU didn’t have its midweek game — the Tigers will play Grambling April 27 — Mainieri plans to alter parts of the active roster for the South Carolina series, adding freshman right-hander Theo Millas, freshman left-hander Javen Coleman and sophomore lefty Alex Brady. He didn’t say who won’t be available as a result.

“We're going to go with some of the younger kids and take a couple of the older guys off the active roster this weekend,” Mainieri said, “and put a couple younger guys on the roster and hope they're ready to perform.”

Entering the series against the Gamecocks, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday inside Alex Box Stadium, LSU’s bullpen has been shaky. The Tigers blew multiple leads earlier this season, and the team's cumulative ERA (4.41) ranks 12th in the conference. Only two healthy relievers, freshman Garrett Edwards and senior Devin Fontenot, have ERAs under 3.00.

The bullpen’s problems perhaps reached a breaking point against Kentucky. In the final game of the series, LSU trailed 5-3 in the seventh inning. It hoped to mount a late comeback and complete the sweep, but after an error sparked the Wildcats, three relievers — freshman right-hander Michael Fowler, senior left-hander Brandon Kaminer and senior right-hander Aaron George — allowed a combined eight runs, three of them earned. LSU lost 13-4, souring the end of a rejuvenating weekend.

Concerned about the depth behind LSU’s top pitchers, Mainieri hoped to use Millas, Coleman, Brady and freshmen right-handers Brooks Rice and Zachary Murray against Grambling. Brady had the most appearances of the group this season with eight. Rice and Murray hadn’t pitched. Millas and Coleman both had five appearances.

“We've got to get better with the depth of our bullpen,” Mainieri said Monday. “What we did yesterday, we've got to do better than that.”

Not having the midweek game makes the move a gamble, as does South Carolina’s powerful lineup. Led by junior Wes Clarke, the Gamecocks have hit 50 home runs, the third-most in the conference behind Arkansas (55) and LSU (52). Clarke has 15 alone, tying him for the most in the country with Texas Tech freshman infielder Jace Jung. One mistake can change the score.

“Don't make mistakes. Don't miss your spots,” senior right-hander Trent Vietmeier said. “That's going to be the major thing for this weekend.”

Mainieri also expects wind to factor into how LSU approaches South Carolina’s hitters. He said forecasts predict gusts to blow into the stadium from right field Thursday night, so LSU might pitch inside more to left-handed hitters, trying to coax them into pulling fly balls that get batted down by the wind.

The additions of Millas, Brady and Coleman won’t change who LSU uses in pivotal or save situations. The Tigers will likely still rely on freshman Ty Floyd, Fontenot and Edwards after the sixth inning of close games, like they did last weekend. Still, Mainieri hopes tweaking the available players behind them will improve the bullpen.

“Make a few changes there,” Mainieri said, “and see if we can't get a little bit more production out of our bullpen.”