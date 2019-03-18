The LSU Tigers may be one of the most talented teams in the NCAA tournament, but in terms of NCAA experience they are in short supply.

The exception to that rule is senior forward Kavell Bigby-Williams.

Two years ago, Bigby-Williams was playing for Oregon as the Ducks flew all the way through March to the Final Four before being knocked out by eventual champion North Carolina. Like the Tigers this year, Oregon was a No. 3 seed.

“It’s a great experience,” Bigby-Williams said Monday as the Tigers prepared for their first-round game against Yale in Jacksonville, Florida (11:40 a.m. Thursday, truTV). “Each week just gets bigger and bigger. You’ve got to focus on getting out of your first game, then trying to get on the road to the Final Four.”

Bigby-Williams played in 37 of Oregon’s 39 games in 2016-17, including all five of the Ducks' NCAA tournament games. He became just the third British-born player to make it to the Final Four, following Georgia Tech’s Karl Brown in 1990 and Duke’s Luol Deng in 2004.

Though not the brightest star in the Tigers’ galaxy, averaging 7.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, Bigby-Williams certainly has played an important role for LSU this season.

Make that an important winning role. When Bigby-Williams records a double-double in points and rebounds, the Tigers are 9-0. His best game was probably a 14-point, 13-rebound, five-block game at home Jan. 8 against Alabama.

“I try to finish in double figures in rebounding every game,” he said. “The points I can’t control. Whatever I can do to help the team, that’s what I want to do.”

Growing up in the Stratford section of East London, Bigby-Williams, like most English kids, was a soccer player. His favorite team was Arsenal and he played goalkeeper. By age 15 he was 6-foot-6, using his imposing wingspan to swat away shots.

It was then that he fractured his leg playing the game. A friend suggested he try basketball.

Bigby-Williams added another five inches to his frame and soon immigrated to the United States to play collegiately. He first found himself at tiny Gillette (Wyoming) College before moving on to Oregon for one season. He sat out the 2017-18 campaign under transfer rules before becoming eligible for his one and only season at LSU.

He hopes to latch on with an NBA team after college. Whatever happens, basketball has already allowed him to experience more of the USA than many Americans do.

“I never thought I’d get to play at this level,” Bigby-Williams said, “against high major schools like Kentucky and North Carolina. It’s been a great experience. I’ve gotten to see a lot of different cultures. I’m very thankful for it.”

In No. 14-seeded Yale (22-7), the Tigers play a team that loves to run and score like they do. LSU is tied for 22nd in the nation, scoring 81.6 points per game. The Bulldogs are about a point behind at 80.5 in 28th.

Playing a team like that suits the Tigers just fine, Bigby-Williams said.

“We love to play an up-tempo pace,” he said. “If we play another team that plays like that, I think that’s in our favor.”

Bigby-Williams acknowledged that Yale is being given a better-than-usual chance of making the Tigers a first-round upset victim because of the ongoing suspension of LSU coach Will Wade.

“I’m sure they feel confident,” he said, “especially with coach Wade out.”

Bigby-Williams said the Tigers need to bring more focus to Thursday’s game than they did to their one game in last week’s SEC tournament, a 76-73 loss to Florida. Especially at the defensive end.

His feelings are rooted in his experiences in the 2017 NCAA tournament with Oregon.

“You’re not guaranteed any more games,” Bigby-Williams said. “You’ve just got to stay focused on every game. Find a way to win.

“I feel Yale is going to go into this game with a nothing-to-lose mentality. They’re not supposed to win on paper. But games aren’t played on paper.”

They’re played — and won — with talent and experience. It’s the double-double that Bigby-Williams is trying to give the Tigers as he tries to make it back to the Final Four.