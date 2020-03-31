The new corornavirus has impacted everything from how people go to work to how people buy groceries.

College football, and recruiting, isn't immune to changes, either.

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron joined 105.3 ESPN Baton Rouge's morning show "Off the Bench" on Tuesday to discuss changes he's made in wake of the pandemic, among other topics.

Orgeron said, based off reports he's read of the spread of the disease, he's optimistic the 2020 college football season will not be impacted.

"I think we're gonna have a football season and on we go," Orgeron told the OTB hosts, noting that he's basing his belief assuming the "curve" of the spread of COVID-19 will flatten by summer.

In the interim, Orgeron said it's imperative LSU stays ahead of game planning while maintaining the safety of the coaches and players.

"Their safety to us is first," Orgeron said. "Football is gonna come, we will be ready."

One area Orgeron said has changed for the better is recruiting.

"Actually it's better because they're home, they're bored," Orgeron said. "They all return my calls."

You can listen to Orgeron's full interview here.