LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey is a grandmother for the second time.
Mulkey’s daughter, Makenzie Robertson Fuller, gave birth Thursday to a daughter, Sage Fuller. Mother and child are reportedly doing fine.
Fuller married former Baylor football player and professional baseball player Clay Fuller in 2015. The couple had their first child, a son named Kannon, in 2018.
Makenzie Fuller played guard for Mulkey at Baylor from 2010-14, including a spot on the Lady Bears’ 2012 national championship team. She also played on the softball team in 2011.
She spent the past six seasons on Mulkey’s staff at Baylor, serving as associate director of operations, but is not expected to join her mother at LSU at this time. Mulkey became LSU's coach in April.