LSU vs. Alabama is No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the AP poll, but the College Football Playoff rankings tell a different story.

The Tigers came in at No. 2 in the first edition of the rankings with Alabama trailing at No. 3. Both teams are looking up at No. 1 Ohio State.

The biggest surprise was arguably Clemson, who despite going undefeated so far is sitting at No. 5 behind Penn State and would be outside the four-team playoff field if the season ended today.

The full rankings:

No. 1: Ohio State (8-0)

No 2: LSU (8-0)

No. 3 Alabama (8-0)

No. 4: Penn State (8-0)

No. 5: Clemson (9-0)

No. 6: Georgia (7-1)

No. 7: Oregon (8-1)

No. 8: Utah (8-1)

No. 9: Oklahoma (7-1)

No. 10: Florida (7-2)

No. 11: Auburn (7-2)

No. 12: Baylor (8-0)

No. 13: Wisconsin (6-2)

No. 14: Michigan (7-2)

No. 15: Notre Dame (6-2)

No. 16: Kansas State (6-2)

No. 17: Minnesota (8-0)

No. 18: Iowa (6-2)

No. 19: Wake Forest (7-1)

No. 20: Cincinnati (7-1)

No. 21: Memphis (8-1)

No. 22: Boise State (7-)

No. 23: Oklahoma State (6-3)

No. 24 Navy (7-1)

No. 25 SMU (8-1)

LSU has appeared in the College Football Playoff rankings in 28 of the 32 possible weeks dating back to the 2014 season, but has never reached higher than the No. 2 spot.

LSU earned that slot in the first rankings released in the 2015 season, which also came in the week prior to a matchup with Alabama. The Tigers lost that matchup and slid out of the rankings for two weeks before climbing back up to No. 20 in the final edition of the rankings.

LSU again started high in the 2018 rankings, landing the No. 3 slot before again getting knocked back with a loss to Alabama.

This year's rankings are coupled with the first No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press poll for the Tigers since the 2011 season -- which also doubled as the last time they faced off in a 1-2 showdown with Alabama. The Tigers won that game 9-6 before going on to fall in the rematch with the Crimson Tide in the BCS National Championship game.

How are the rankings compiled?

The CFP selection committee meets each week in Grapevine, Texas, to compile the new top 25 rankings. The rankings are compiled in rounds, with voting on a list of teams to be considered in each round. Teams are then ranked in the next step. Teams Nos. 1, 2 and 3 are ranked in the first round, Nos. 4, 5 and 6 in the second, Nos. 7, 8 and 9 in the third, then groups of four teams are ranked in rounds 4-7. The selection committee uses statistical data and game video to help comprise its rankings, but ultimately the rankings are determined by the collective opinion of the 13 committee members.

