After being named the national athlete of the week Tuesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, LSU sprinter Terrance Laird has been honored by the Southeastern Conference.
Laird was one of three athletes recognized by the SEC, along with Tonea Marshall and Leah Phillips, for their efforts on the track in the 93rd Texas Relays last weekend.
Laird was the men's runner of the week after clocking the third-fastest 200 meters time in collegeiate history at 19.81 seconds. He also anchored the 4x100-meter relay team to a second-place finish in 38.70 seconds.
Marshall was chosen as the women's runner of the week after taking the 100-meter hurdles title in 12.75 seconds.
It was the second consecutive win at the Texas Relays for Marshall, who ran a leg on the Tigers' 4x100 relay that won in 42.87 seconds.
Phillips was the women's freshman of the week in the conference after posting a time of 58.19 seconds in the 400 hurdles and setting a personal record with a 13.49 in the 100 hurdles.
LSU's teams, which are both first in the computer-generated USTFCCCA rankings, host the Battle on the Bayou on Saturday at Bernie Moore Track Stadium.