The LSU football team received its second commitment from a player from California for its 2020 recruiting class.

Jordan Berry, a 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive tackle announced on Twitter Saturday afternoon that he was committing to the Tigers.

“Truly blessed and honored to say I have committed to Coach O and Louisiana State University!” wrote Berry, a Harbor City native who is the nation’s No. 33 defensive tackle according to 247Sports.

Berry joins Elias Ricks, the nation’s top corner, as California commitments to the Tigers.

LSU’s 2020 class ranks No. 2. nationally and now has 10 committed athletes. Berry is the third defensive tackle to commit in the class, along with University High’s Jaquelin Roy (No. 16 in nation) and Haynesville High’s CamRon Jackson (No. 24).

LSU’s recruiting presence in California is fairly new. The Tigers haven’t signed a high school player out of California since 2013, when quarterback Hayden Rettig and offensive tackle Fehoko Fanaika both signed under former head coach Les Miles.

Former placekicker Cole Tracy was originally from Camarillo, California, but he attended Division II Assumption College before transferring to LSU in 2018.