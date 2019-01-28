On the strength of two victories last week, including Saturday's epic overtime win at Missouri, the LSU men's basketball team made a huge leap in the national rankings Monday.

Coach Will Wade's team, which re-entered The Associated Press poll a week ago at No. 25 following a two-month absence, jumped up six spots to 19th this week.

It's the second time this season the Tigers have been 19th in the AP poll. They were also in that spot in the second regular-season poll on Nov. 19 after a 4-0 start.

LSU also landed in the 19th spot in the USA Today coaches' poll. Last week, the Tigers were among the team receiving votes and was the first team outside the top 25.

LSU, which has won nine consecutive games going into Wednesday night's matchup with Texas A&M in College Station, notched wins against Georgia (92-82) and Missouri (86-80, OT) this past week.

LSU (16-3, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) is one of only two unbeaten teams in conference play along with Tennessee (18-1, 6-0).

The Vols, who are riding a 14-game winning streak, are No. 1 in the AP poll for the second week in a row.

Tennessee and LSU are two of the SEC's four representatives in this week's polls.

Kentucky moved up one spot to seventh after two wins and Mississippi State remained 22nd in the AP rankings after splitting its two games.

In the coaches' poll, Kentucky is sixth and Mississippi State is No. 21.

LSU was ranked 23rd in the AP preseason poll and the Tigers were 22nd and 19th, respectively, in the first two regular-season polls. But the Tigers tumbled out in late November after going 1-2 in the AdvoCare Invitational.

Wade's team got as high as No. 21 in the coaches' poll before falling out with its two losses in the AdvoCare Invitational.