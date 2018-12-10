It's the most wonderful time of the year... for free swag.
College football players participating in bowl games are set to receive some sweet gifts this bowl season, including members of the LSU and UCF teams in the PlayStation-sponsored Fiesta Bowl.
According to Sports Business Daily, which released a complete bowl gift list Monday morning, 2019 Fiesta Bowl players will each receive the following:
- PlayStation 4 gift package
- Fossil watch with engraved caseback
- Ogio X-Fit backpack
Unsurprisingly, a PS4 bundle is the main piece of the players' gifts.
PlayStation has sponsored the Fiesta Bowl since 2016, and gave nearly identical gifts when Washington and Penn State played last season.
While playing in the Citrus Bowl last bowl season against Notre Dame, each LSU player received a $400 Best Buy shopping trip and Timely Watch Co. watch.
Against Auburn in last year's Peach Bowl, UCF players received: $300 Vanilla Visa gift card by InComm, Ultimate Ears Wonderboom bluetooth speaker, Fossil watch, football.
LSU and UCF will face off on New Year's Day with the Tigers looking to snap the Golden Knights' 25-game winning streak.
Can't see video below? Click here.
In the Cure Bowl on Dec. 15, Tulane and Louisiana-Lafayette players will each receive: Holloway Force jacket; sunglasses with carry case; Energizer powerbank; duffle bag; Pebble Beach slides; dopp kit; Sportek long-sleeve contender T-shirt; cap.
Neither team participated in a bowl game in 2017.
For a complete list of 2018 bowl gifts, click here.
You can check out 2017 bowl gifts here.