In the 29 years since the LSU men’s track and field team claimed the last of its 22 Southeastern Conference outdoor titles, it has become increasingly difficult to come out victorious.
Consider this: Two perennial national title contenders — Arkansas and Texas A&M — joined the conference since LSU last won in 1990; the Razorbacks in 1992 and the Aggies two decades later.
It hasn't been all bad, however.
In the 28 meets since last climbing to the top step of the awards stand, LSU has posted a top-three team finish in exactly half of them, with eight seconds and six thirds.
But coach Dennis Shaver, who has led the Lady Tigers to five titles since becoming head coach of the program in 2005, is ready to see the Tigers end the drought.
The men are second in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association rankings, and LSU is well-equipped to make a strong run when the SEC meet begins Thursday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
It takes quality and quantity to capture the title, and LSU has often lacked the depth it needed to get the job done in the past.
But Shaver, who joined the LSU staff back in 1995, is hoping 2019 will be different.
“The big difference is this team is equipped to make a run at winning,” Shaver said. “It’s the best chance we’ve had since I’ve been at LSU.”
The Tigers are the highest-ranked team this weekend, but that won’t mean anything when they line up — especially against No. 4 Florida and fifth-ranked A&M.
Still, the LSU men have five conference leaders: Jaron Flournoy in the 200 (20.13 seconds); Mondo Duplantis in the pole vault (19 feet, 5¾ inches); and JuVaughn Harrison in the long jump (26-9¾) and the 4x100 and 4x400 relays with times of 38.41 seconds and 3 minutes, 2.88 seconds, respectively.
As a bonus, Flournoy ranks fourth in the 100 (10.14), and Harrison is second in the high jump (7-4¼). They’re just two of the athletes being counted on to score extra points for the team.
Sprinters Akanni Hislop, Kary Vincent and Tyler Terry; hurdlers Damion Thomas and Arthur Price; and hammer thrower Jake Norris could provide key points in the Tigers’ quest for a title.
Duplantis, the national leader in the pole vault, and Harrison are the keys to a jumps crew that could combine for big points, Shaver said.
Rayvon Grey is third in the conference in the long jump (26-5), while triple jumpers Da’Quan Bellard (52-5¼) and Christian Miller (51-8½) rank 2-3.
Also, long jumper Kenan Jones is getting his track legs back after spending most of the spring with the football team.
“We anticipate being able to score in most (jumping) events,” Shaver said. “That’s not been the case in the past.”
On the women’s side, the seventh-ranked Lady Tigers will have their work cut out for them as well against top-ranked Arkansas, No. 2 Texas A&M, No. 4 Kentucky, No. 8 Alabama and 10th-ranked Florida.
The big hitters for LSU this spring have been freshman Sha’Carri Richardson, who leads the league in the 100 (11.06) and is third in the 200 (22.78); and fellow conference leader Jurnee Woodward in the 400 hurdles (56.82).
Tonea Marshall is second in the 100 hurdles (12.74) and Brittley Humphrey, who is also in the 100 hurdles, ranks second in the 400 hurdles (57.30).
Also, the 4x100 relay team ranks third (43.47 seconds), and Ersula Farrow is third in the 800 (2:04.95).
The women’s team could also be bolstered by the return of sprinter Kortnei Johnson and pole vaulter Lisa Gunnarsson.
Johnson, who has yet to run outdoors because of a hamstring problem, will line up in the 100 meters and Gunnarsson is healthy again after being out with a stress fracture since breaking the school indoor record in January.