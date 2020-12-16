LSU coach Ed Orgeron has placed an emphasis on signing safeties in this year's recruiting class. The first signee has announced his official pledge to the Tigers.
It’s OFFICIAL LETS GO 🐯 🟡🟣 pic.twitter.com/gPTKE8LCyc— Derrick Davis™🎬 (@D_Dav1s) December 16, 2020
Four-star safety Derrick Davis Jr. announced he officially signed with LSU on Wednesday. The Pennsylvania native is the No. 3-ranked safety, according to 247Sports Composite rankings, and he's one of four safeties who were committed to LSU entering the NCAA's early signing period:
- Sage Ryan (nation's No. 2 safety)
- Derrick Davis (nation's No. 3 safety)
- Khari Gee (nation's No. 27 safety)
- Matthew Langlois (nation's No. 38 safety)
“There is a deficit. I think we need more safeties in our program,” Orgeron said during his weekly call-in show in October. “Recruiting more safeties… I’m gonna solve that problem by going out and getting junior college transfers, graduate transfers or in recruiting.”
ABOUT DERRICK DAVIS JR
- FROM: Monroeville, Pennsylvania; Gateway High School
- POSITION: safety
- MEASURABLES: 6-1, 194 pounds
- COMPOSITE RATINGS (247 Sports): No. 58 nationally; No. 3 at position; No. 4 in Pennsylvania
CLICK HERE FOR LATEST UPDATES ON NCAA EARLY SIGNING PERIOD, 2021 LSU CLASS