Ahead of bad weather scheduled for the weekend, LSU baseball has rescheduled two games of its weekend series against California to a doubleheader on Saturday.

The first of the two seven-inning games will begin at 1 p.m., with the second game beginning 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

Tickets for both games will be accepted at the gate for either game, though tickets for the first game will be given priority seating for the first half of the doubleheader.

Friday night's game will go off as scheduled at 7 p.m.

MORE COVERAGE