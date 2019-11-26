The second quarter against Auburn had just begun when quarterback Joe Burrow stood a few steps from his own goal line.

He faced third-and-12, his offense stagnant against one of the best defenses in the nation.

Burrow stood alone in the backfield. Auburn placed six defenders along the line of scrimmage, but two players bailed as LSU snapped the football. Burrow evaded the arm of defensive tackle Derrick Brown, rolled to his right and looked downfield. When the defense opened, he sprinted.

Burrow reached the first down marker. He absorbed a hit on the sideline, stood up and adjusted his helmet. The 14-yard run revitalized LSU’s offense that day, and it showed Burrow’s ability to make plays outside the pocket, one of the most crucial parts of his skill set.

Burrow does not possess blazing speed or elite arm strength, but the Heisman Trophy front-runner’s ability to escape pressure and extend plays has helped LSU maintain its success this season.

“It's been the deciding factor in some of the games,” coach Ed Orgeron said.

Burrow, a former All-State basketball player in Ohio, has shown athleticism throughout his life, but when he arrived at LSU, he had spent three seasons on the bench at Ohio State. He needed a year to re-learn pocket presence.

Throughout the offseason, Burrow practiced off-balance throws and moving his feet without anyone in front of him. He sometimes climbed the pocket and threw off one foot. His teammates didn’t understand the drills — but on a third-and-17 in the fourth quarter against Texas, Burrow evaded pressure, leaned on center Lloyd Cushenberry's back and threw a touchdown off one foot.

“He still made the throw on the money,” Cushenberry said. “Worked on those same throws throughout the summer.”

Burrow diagnoses opposing defenses before every snap. He looks at certain spots to know if someone will blitz, then he glances at the other side of the defense as the play begins. Burrow knows when LSU doesn’t have enough blockers, and he understands where everyone is on the field, which reveals escape routes within LSU’s protections. When left guard Adrian Magee watches film with his quarterback, Burrow tells him if defenders are blitzing or bluffing.

Against blitzes this year, Burrow has completed 69.7 percent of his passes for 1,379 yards with 16 touchdowns and two interceptions, creating about one-third of his production.

“He has a mental clock,” Magee said. “I don't know how long it's set for, but he knows when the pocket's about to break down and collapse.”

Once Burrow leaves the pocket, his teammates operate under scramble rules, and the game resembles pickup football. Burrow may run — he has 239 yards and three touchdowns rushing this season — or create time for receivers. After months of practice, they understand how to space their routes when Burrow scrambles.

“Our receivers do a great job in the scramble drill of realizing when the pressure is coming and getting open when they need to,” Burrow said, “and then the O-line has done a great job of when there is pressure not giving up on the play, realizing I have a chance to get out of it and maintaining their blocks.”

LSU planned to use more designed runs with Burrow this year. That hasn’t happened much — his rushing statistics are similar to last season — but Burrow’s mobility has appeared in the closest games. He did not get sacked against Florida, then he rushed for a season-high 64 yards against Alabama, including an 18-yard run to help seal the win.

Recognizing blitzes, evading pressure and creating plays outside the pocket have helped Burrow become the best quarterback in college football this season. He may soon complete the most productive year for a quarterback in Southeastern Conference history, and in turn, LSU has reached the cusp of the College Football Playoff.

With Burrow, the play does not end when protection breaks down. Two plays after his pivotal carry against Auburn, Burrow stepped up in the pocket on third-and-5. He slid to his right and found wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase for a first down.

Burrow threw a touchdown four plays later — LSU’s first score of the game, one set up by his ability to evade pressure.

“That day on,” Magee said, “I knew if we gave him just enough time to find a receiver, he's going to make that play.”