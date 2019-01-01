lsuucf.010219_HS_2019
LSU running back Nick Brossette (4) slips the tackle by Central Florida defensive lineman Titus Davis (10) in the first half of the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, Tuesday, January 1, 2019, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Az.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU starting running back Nick Brossette has become LSU's 13th 1,000 yard rusher in school history.

Brossette entered the game needing 78 rushing yards, and on an 11-yard run in the third quarter, the senior from University High hit that mark exactly.

The Tigers have now had a 1,000-yard rusher in six consecutive seasons, dating back to when Jeremy Hill rushed for 1,401 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2013.

It's a major milestone for Brossette, who entered the season with 306 yards and hadn't yet scored a touchdown. After suffering a season-ending ACL tear during his freshman season, Brossette emerged from the depth chart this season when Derrius Guice left early for the NFL draft.

Brossette solidified his spot as a feature back for LSU when he rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns in the 33-17 victory in the season opener against Miami.

