LSU starting running back Nick Brossette has become LSU's 13th 1,000 yard rusher in school history.
Brossette entered the game needing 78 rushing yards, and on an 11-yard run in the third quarter, the senior from University High hit that mark exactly.
The Tigers have now had a 1,000-yard rusher in six consecutive seasons, dating back to when Jeremy Hill rushed for 1,401 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2013.
It's a major milestone for Brossette, who entered the season with 306 yards and hadn't yet scored a touchdown. After suffering a season-ending ACL tear during his freshman season, Brossette emerged from the depth chart this season when Derrius Guice left early for the NFL draft.
Brossette solidified his spot as a feature back for LSU when he rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns in the 33-17 victory in the season opener against Miami.
