Beer will now be sold in a premium area on the ground level of Tiger Stadium, LSU announced Wednesday afternoon.
The area, called "The Chute," will be available when the Tigers open the 2018 season at home against Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 8, according to a news release from LSU.
Admission is $20 a person and includes two beverages. Additional beverages are $6 each.
Anyone 21 or older can access the area with the game ticket, LSU's release says, and people can watch the game and highlights on a "giant-screen HD video board and numerous HD televisions."
Water, soft drinks and food service is also available, and "The Chute" opens two and a half hours before kickoff each week and will close at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
"This will be a great addition for Tiger Stadium and for our fan experience," LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva said in the release.
Alleva has advocated for the expansion of alcohol sales at Tiger Stadium. The Southeastern Conference currently prohibits the sale of alcohol in public areas.
Alleva spoke about alcohol sales on Aug. 15 on the radio show Sports Today on WNXX-FM, 104.5.
"My stance has been, and our president's stance has been, that we would love to offer alcoholic beverages to everyone, the whole public area of a stadium," Alleva said on the show. "I really think that that's going to change in the future."