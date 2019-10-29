LSU defensive end Justin Thomas has withdrawn from school for personal reasons, Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday afternoon.
Orgeron said he hopes Thomas will return in the spring.
The 6-foot-4, 256-pound junior did not dress out for the Auburn game, and he last played in LSU's 42-28 win over Florida on Oct. 12.
The Daphne, Ala., native had played in five games, started in one, and was a key rusher in LSU's "Green Team" and "Cheetah" pass rush packages that defensive coordinator Dave Aranda often uses on third downs in passing situations.
Thomas recorded eight tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in 2019, and he helped provide depth while starting defensive ends Rashard Lawrence and Glen Logan missed three games due to injury.
Lawrence and Logan have since returned, and LSU's defensive end depth includes regular contributors Neil Farrell (four tackles for loss, two sacks) and Breiden Fehoko (five tackles for loss, a half-sack).
The Tigers have seven total defensive ends left on the roster, including juniors Travez Moore and TK McLendon, redshirt freshman Jarell Cherry and Mike Williams.
LSU next plays No. 2 Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 9 at 2:30 p.m.