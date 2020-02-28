LSU’s hopes for a top-four finish in the Southeastern Conference are need work even after Thursday’s win against Vanderbilt, but the Tigers needed to come out on top for a lot of other reasons.
A disappointing three-game losing streak was threatening to get longer. The Commodores led by six in the third quarter, and the Tigers were inconsistent throughout the game until they pulled it together with a late rush for a 61-55 victory.
Players exuded the sense of relief in postgame interviews and looked forward to following up the victory with a win Sunday at Arkansas.
“I can’t lie, it felt good tonight,” said junior guard Khayla Pointer, who had 12 points, five rebounds and seven assists. “We had dropped three in a row. We went back to the basics, to hold our opponents under 55 points, our free-throw percentage, our field-goal percentage ... the things that we were doing when we were winning. We had to log back into those things, refocus a little bit.”
LSU scored 23 points in the fourth quarter, eight by Faustine Aifuwa, who had only four in the first half. Aifuwa also had eight rebounds and a season-best six blocked shots.
“We knew them liked to attack the basket, so we had to cut off the dribble drive,” Aifuwa said. “Playing like a family was a big thing for us tonight.”
Still in play
LSU has a legitimate chance to earn fourth place in the SEC and thus a double-bye in the tournament. The Tigers (9-6) would have to defeat Arkansas (9-6) and hope either Texas A&M (10-5) or Kentucky (10-5) loses Sunday.
A&M plays at No. 1 ranked South Carolina while Kentucky visits Vanderbilt (13-15, 3-12). Tennessee can also finish 10-6 with a victory at Auburn (4-11). If LSU can forge a tie for fourth it would win head-to-head tiebreakers with A&M and Kentucky and any three- or four-way tiebreaker. The Tigers were 2-0 against A&M, beat Kentucky and split two games with Tennessee but also would win a head-to-head tiebreaker with the Vols.
If A&M and Kentucky both win Sunday, LSU could finish no higher than No. 5.
Nice line
LSU guard Jailin Cherry has flown under the radar all season but had one of her best stat lines of the season against Vanderbilt. Cherry scored eight points on 4-of-6 shooting and added five rebounds, five assists, six steals and a blocked shot. The steals and assists were career highs.
Signing off big
Jaelyn Richard-Harris hit a big 3-pointer and followed that up with a key steal in the final two minutes against Vanderbilt. Likely the shortest starter in the SEC at 5-foot-2, the Houston native was quite pleased to finish on a memorable note.
“I enjoyed the last two minutes,” she said. “I went out with bang and left it all out there.
“My favorite song in the PMAC is ‘Calling Baton Rouge.’ You can catch me in warmups dancing to it every time it plays. I’m thankful for the crowd we have. Who wouldn’t want to play in Baton Rouge? Best fan support you could ever find.”
Milestones
Aifuwa’s first basket put her in the career 700-point club at LSU. Pointer’s 12 points leaves her 12 shy of the 900-point plateau in her career.