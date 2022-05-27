HOOVER, Ala. — Gavin Dugas returned to the LSU lineup as a designated hitter Thursday night against Kentucky, but a few remaining players are still out with injuries.
Neither second baseman Cade Doughty nor third baseman Jacob Berry played in the Tigers' 11-6 victory over Kentucky late Thursday night in their first game at the Southeastern Conference tournament.
Doughty, who suffered a dislocated shoulder in the ninth inning against Vanderbilt last Saturday, stabilized the injury over the weekend with a temporary cast and was seen without one at practice Wednesday.
Berry, who suffered a broken finger during batting practice May 6 against Alabama, returned to the lineup at Vanderbilt, batting only right-handed.
"I don't know (if they'll play against Tennessee)," Johnson said Friday morning. "It's legitimately day-to-day. The conversation I had a Jacob was ensuring that we get him back to as close to full strength as possible, and he felt like that would be a week, so a week would be Saturday. We'll see.
"They're both killing it in terms of what they're doing in the training room, but we have to be smart. We'll get them out there as soon as we can."
LSU catcher Alex Milazzo, who has missed the majority of the season with a knee injury he suffered in March at the Shriners Classic in Houston, took at-bats March 29 against ULM and returned against Northwestern State on May 17 with a single in his one at-bat. He also spent one inning behind the plate.
Milazzo traveled with the team to Vanderbilt and the SEC tournament but has not played. Johnson did not say when he might return.