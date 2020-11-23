After LSU's win over Arkansas on Saturday, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will speak to reporters at 12:30 p.m. Monday for his weekly scheduled press conference.

Orgeron is expected to preview LSU's upcoming game against Texas A&M, and provide an update on cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.'s status after his injury in the Arkansas game.

