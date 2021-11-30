The plane carrying Brian Kelly rolled across the tarmac on the backside of Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport and turned toward the crowd waiting to welcome LSU’s next football coach. As the band played fight songs, one man standing along a chain link fence yelled, “L-S-U!” and his brother-in-law growled, “Geaux Tigers!”
Lee Roy Koon Jr. and Paul Losee had arrived early to see Kelly step off the plane, further affirming he was LSU’s new football coach. Koon and Losee brought a small gray cooler full of Budweiser with them. They each held a cold one. Losee’s drink rested in an LSU koozie.
“Anytime there’s something to celebrate,” Losee said, “I am.”
With the two men drinking, about four dozen people gathered near the fence and the band playing fight songs, Kelly’s arrival Tuesday in Baton Rouge turned into a small celebration for the new coach.
Kelly walked off the plane at 3:18 p.m., waved to the fans and shook hands with LSU board members. Then he, his wife and his daughter stepped into a black Mercedes van that took them to campus — but not before LSU’s mascot briefly ducked inside for a picture.
LSU officially confirmed Kelly as its next football coach Tuesday morning, announcing he will receive a 10-year, $95 million contract plus incentives. Full terms of the agreement have not been released. Kelly signed the deal on the plane back from Notre Dame.
“Brian Kelly is the epitome of a winner,” LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said in a statement, his first public comments since LSU’s search began six weeks ago. “He has built and sustained success at every program he’s led, from multiple undefeated regular seasons and National Coach of the Year honors to national titles and College Football Playoff berths. His credentials and consistency speak for themselves.”
Kelly’s deal with LSU will make him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. Alabama coach Nick Saban earned $9.75 million this year, according to a USA Today database, and Michigan State coach Mel Tucker signed a 10-year, $95 million extension this month. Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron was the second-highest paid coach in the sport this season at $9.01 million.
LSU has never landed a more accomplished football coach at the time of their hire. With 263 career wins, Kelly is one of the winningest active coaches in college football. He went 113-40 at Notre Dame, guiding the historic program to the 2012 BCS title game and two College Football Playoff appearances in the last three seasons.
Kelly had never publicly expressed a desire to leave, but after 12 years at the school, he told Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbick he was resigning Monday night. Swarbick said in a news conference Tuesday morning Kelly did not give him the opportunity to match Woodward’s offer, which Swarbick appreciated.
“I was not surprised,” Swarbick said. “There had been enough in the weeks leading up that gave me a pretty strong sense that there might be other things that were attracting Brian.”
Kelly reportedly held a short meeting with Notre Dame’s players Tuesday morning before he left with the Fighting Irish on the cusp of the College Football Playoff. At No. 6 in the latest rankings, Notre Dame could make another semifinal appearance depending on the results of the conference championships this weekend. Swarbick said Kelly would not coach a postseason game.
“There’s just a sense you get if you work closely with somebody for 12 years that there’s a certain restlessness,” Swarbick said. “I could sense that. I could sense that in some conversations. There was a Freudian slip or two along the way that sort of grabbed my attention. Whether that was intentional or not, it feels a little bit like somebody who might be open to a different opportunity.”
LSU picked up Kelly and his family early Tuesday afternoon. As fans waited for the plane to land, the band played a fight song. In the silence between tunes, one man yelled, “Play Neck!”
Mike and Theresa Chaney gazed through the fence nearby separating the parking lot and the tarmac. They hoped to catch a glimpse of the new coach before Theresa had a 4 o'clock appointment, staying long enough to see the plane land. Then they followed the caravan down the interstate on the way there.
The plane finally landed at 3:15 p.m. Losee raised his beer and waved. People held up their phones to capture the moment. LSU rolled out a purple carpet at the bottom of the steps, and not long after the band played those four recognizable notes, Kelly emerged through the plane’s door. His wife, Paqui, wore purple pants for the occasion.
With a police escort into town, Kelly soon began his tour of the facilities and held a team meeting with LSU’s current players. The school will hold a formal news conference at noon Wednesday and introduce him at halftime of the LSU men’s basketball game that night.
“I could not be more excited to join a program with the commitment to excellence, rich traditions, and unrivaled pride and passion of LSU football,” Kelly said in a statement. “I am fully committed to recruiting, developing and graduating elite student-athletes, winning championships, and working together with our administration to make Louisiana proud. Our potential is unlimited, and I cannot wait to call Baton Rouge home.”