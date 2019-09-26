This week, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said the football team is experimenting using star cornerback Kristian Fulton at nickel safety.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Fulton was rated the highest-graded cornerback in the Southeastern Conference before the 2019 season began, by Pro Football Focus College, and the senior was named to the preseason watch lists for both the Nagurski Trophy and the Bednarik Award.

Fulton has started at cornerback opposite true freshman Derek Stingley in each game for No. 4 LSU (4-0) this season, although there were times in the Tigers 66-38 win over Vanderbilt last Saturday when Fulton was on the same side of the field as Stingley covering the slot receiver.

Orgeron said that had more to do with LSU's man coverage than what position Fulton was playing that game.

Kary Vincent, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound junior, has been LSU's regular starter at nickel safety since he won the job early in the 2018 season.

LSU ranks 61st nationally in passing defense (223.5 passing yards allowed per game), which is the lowest ranking since the Tigers ranked 65th (224.3) in 2015.

Orgeron said LSU will "experiment" using Fulton at nickel this week, the Tigers' open week, and the coaching staff will decide if it could be a permanent move as they enter the next game against Utah State on Oct. 5.

Orgeron said true freshman Cordale Flott would start at cornerback in Fulton's place. The 6-foot-2, 160-pound Flott has played in all four games and has recorded one pass break up.

"We're just talking about it a little bit," Orgeron said Tuesday. "(It's) about putting the best guys on the field in certain situations. That may require a situation where we put Fulton in there and give Cordale a chance at cornerback. We're just going to see. That's an experiment."

