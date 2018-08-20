On the first day of fall classes, the LSU football team returned to the practice field Monday for the first time since Ed Orgeron held his second scrimmage of preseason camp Saturday.
The start of practice was delayed for about an hour until 5 p.m. as weather-darkened skies kept the Tigers in their locker room at Tiger Stadium.
The coaching staff eventually decided that the threat of bad weather had passed and put the team through its workout on the outdoor practice fields.
• The Tigers, who were ranked 25th in The Associated Press' preseason poll on Monday morning, worked in helmets, shoulder pads and shorts.
• While Orgeron again Saturday declined to say who his top quarterback is, Ohio State graduate transfer Joe Burrow again received the first snaps in individual drills during the 15-minute viewing window.
Sophomore Myles Brennan took the second snap of each drill while reporters were at the practice.
• Only three offensive players were missing from the practice — wide receivers Stephen Sullivan and Drake Davis and tight end Thaddeus Moss.
Sullivan also missed practice toward the end of last week, while Moss, who was sidelined last week with an undisclosed injury, wasn't present even though Orgeron said Saturday that he was able to participate in the scrimmage.
Davis is suspended indefinitely from the team following his arrest on battery counts Friday.
• Wide receiver Racey McMath, who missed all four practices that were open to media last week, was back on the practice fields Monday.
Running back Tae Provens and tight end Jacory Washington wore yellow, noncontact jerseys.
• Defensively, defensive ends Rashard Lawrence and Justin Thomas were not spotted during individual drills. Neither was nose tackle Breiden Frehoko.
Inside linebacker Micah Baskerville, who had minor foot surgery earlier in camp, remained out.
• As he has since preseason camp started on Aug. 4, Orgeron, a longtime defensive line coach, was boisterous as he worked with his outside linebackers in pass-rush drills Monday.