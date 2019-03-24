ATHENS, Ga. — Here are three takeaways from No. 7 LSU's series loss to No. 9 Georgia.

Down to the wire

LSU came out of this series knowing it could have won all three games — or lost all three games. LSU and Georgia, two top-10 teams, played tight all weekend, the series hinging on a few plays. Coach Paul Mainieri said it resembled an NCAA Super Regional as sold out crowds filled the stadium. LSU saw a resurgence from its starting pitchers, but the Tigers’ offense struggled against Georgia’s staff as they began their most difficult stretch of the season.

Pitching resurgence

LSU’s pitching staff, which struggled the first few weeks of the season, pitched as well as it has all year during the first two games. Zack Hess threw eight shutout innings on Friday night. Cole Henry tossed seven scoreless frames on Saturday before he was charged with two runs in the eighth inning. The series’ final game tainted the pitchers’ performance, as three players gave up a combined nine runs and three homers.

Top pitching stifled LSU

The Tigers faced a Georgia pitching staff that entered the series with the eighth lowest ERA in the country. All three starting pitchers had ERAs under 2.82. LSU scored two runs against Georgia’s starters. Its offense didn’t get going until it reached the bullpen on Sunday, and LSU will face top pitching again soon. Next Thursday, it travels to No. 2 Mississippi State, which entered the weekend with the fifth lowest ERA in the country.