LSU quarterback Joe Burrow poses with the Heisman Memorial Trophy after being named its 85th recipient, Saturday, December 14, 2019, in New York City.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won the 85th Heisman Trophy on Saturday. He's just the second LSU Tiger in history to capture the award, 60 years after Billy Cannon won in a landslide in 1959.

And Burrow won the award in historic fashion. Here's a breakdown of the votes:

MOST FIRST-PLACE VOTES

Year Player School Firsts

1968 O.J. Simpson USC 855

2019 Joe Burrow LSU 841

2006 Troy Smith Ohio State 801

2014 Marcus Mariota Oregon 788

1993 Charlie Ward Florida State 740

HIGHEST PERCENTAGE OF POSSIBLE POINTS

Year Player, School Points Voters Pct.

2019 Joe Burrow, LSU 2,608 93.8%

2006 Troy Smith, Ohio State 2,540 924 91.6%

2014 Marcus Mariota, Oregon 2,534 929 90.9%

2017 Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma 2,398 929 86.0%

1998 Ricky Williams, Texas 2,355 921 85.2%

PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL BALLOTS NAMED ON

Year Name 1st 2nd 3rd Ballots Voters % ballots

2019 Joe Burrow 841 41 3 885 927 95.5%

2014 Marcus Mariota 788 74 22 884 929 95.2%

2006 Troy Smith 801 62 13 876 924 94.8%

2018 Kyler Murray 517 278 60 855 929 92.0%

2017 Baker Mayfield 732 87 28 847 929 91.2%

LARGEST MARGIN OF VICTORY

Year Winner, School, Points/Runnerup, School Points/Margin

2019 Joe Burrow, LSU, 2,608/Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma, 762/1,846

1968 O.J. Simpson, USC, 2,853/Leroy Keyes, Purdue 1,103/1,750

2006 Troy Smith, Ohio State, 2,540/Darren McFadden, Arkansas 878/1,662

1993 Charlie Ward, Florida State, 2,310/Heath Shuler, Tennessee, 688/1,622

1991 Desmond Howard, Michigan, 2,077/Casey Weldon, Florida State, 503/1,574

NOTE: Joe Burrow is the first Heisman winner to wear jersey No. 9

