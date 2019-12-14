LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won the 85th Heisman Trophy on Saturday. He's just the second LSU Tiger in history to capture the award, 60 years after Billy Cannon won in a landslide in 1959.
And Burrow won the award in historic fashion. Here's a breakdown of the votes:
MOST FIRST-PLACE VOTES
Year Player School Firsts
1968 O.J. Simpson USC 855
2019 Joe Burrow LSU 841
2006 Troy Smith Ohio State 801
2014 Marcus Mariota Oregon 788
1993 Charlie Ward Florida State 740
HIGHEST PERCENTAGE OF POSSIBLE POINTS
Year Player, School Points Voters Pct.
2019 Joe Burrow, LSU 2,608 93.8%
2006 Troy Smith, Ohio State 2,540 924 91.6%
2014 Marcus Mariota, Oregon 2,534 929 90.9%
2017 Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma 2,398 929 86.0%
1998 Ricky Williams, Texas 2,355 921 85.2%
PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL BALLOTS NAMED ON
Year Name 1st 2nd 3rd Ballots Voters % ballots
2019 Joe Burrow 841 41 3 885 927 95.5%
2014 Marcus Mariota 788 74 22 884 929 95.2%
2006 Troy Smith 801 62 13 876 924 94.8%
2018 Kyler Murray 517 278 60 855 929 92.0%
2017 Baker Mayfield 732 87 28 847 929 91.2%
LARGEST MARGIN OF VICTORY
Year Winner, School, Points/Runnerup, School Points/Margin
2019 Joe Burrow, LSU, 2,608/Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma, 762/1,846
1968 O.J. Simpson, USC, 2,853/Leroy Keyes, Purdue 1,103/1,750
2006 Troy Smith, Ohio State, 2,540/Darren McFadden, Arkansas 878/1,662
1993 Charlie Ward, Florida State, 2,310/Heath Shuler, Tennessee, 688/1,622
1991 Desmond Howard, Michigan, 2,077/Casey Weldon, Florida State, 503/1,574
NOTE: Joe Burrow is the first Heisman winner to wear jersey No. 9