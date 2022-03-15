After getting over the sudden news Saturday afternoon of being tasked with leading the LSU basketball team into the NCAA tournament, Kevin Nickelberry knew exactly what he had to do first.
While his phone was filling up with hundreds of text messages, the Tigers’ newly-appointed interim coach met with senior Darius Days to make sure he had veteran leadership in the locker room for one of the youngest teams in the country.
Nickelberry knew Days would be a calming influence on his younger teammates after they were shocked by the news that head coach Will Wade and associate coach Bill Armstrong were fired Saturday upon the team’s return from the Southeastern Conference tournament.
“He was the first person I talked with, the first player I met with last night,” Nickelberry said Sunday night, after LSU learned its seeding and assignment for the NCAA tournament. “I’m going to lean on him a lot.”
The decision to have Days take on that role was an easy one for Nickelberry, who certainly knew there was precedent for it.
Days is the only player on this year’s squad who was on LSU’s roster in 2019 when Wade was suspended for the SEC and NCAA tournaments after refusing to meet with school officials about reports of illegal recruiting practices within the program.
Those same recruiting practices were cited as the reason for the NCAA delivering a notice of allegations last week to LSU, detailing serious Level I and Level II violations against Wade and Armstrong.
Knowing Days is one of LSU's more dependable and mature players, Nickelberry asked him to speak with the team about the situation they’re in this week while preparing for Friday’s 6:20 p.m. matchup with Iowa State in Milwaukee.
“I asked him to speak to the team, and he spoke to the team,” Nickelberry said. “He’s going to continue to mentor these kids and prepare them for this moment. They call it a ‘shining moment’ for a reason.
“This is a moment, and Darius has been through it. I think he’s very prepared to prepare these young guys for this moment.”
Days, who wasn't made available to the media this week, was a wide-eyed youngster himself when LSU went into the 2019 postseason with assistant coach Tony Benford filling in for Wade.
The Tigers lost to Florida in their first SEC tournament game, but went on to defeat Yale and Maryland in the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament.
With the two victories, LSU advanced to the school’s first Sweet 16 appearance in 13 seasons, but the Tigers were eliminated by Michigan State in the regional semifinals.
Days, along with Mwani Wilkinson and Eric Gaines, was on last year’s team that split two games in the NCAA tournament — defeating St. Bonaventure and losing to Michigan.
“Darius Days has had an unbelievable career,” Nickelberry said. “This is his third straight NCAA tournament, and it would have been four (the 2020 tournament was canceled).
“So he's done an unbelievable job of being the leader this year. He's earned the right, along with the other guys, to be here.”
When asked about Days’ message to his teammates, Nickelberry said he didn’t know what was said during a closed-door, players-only meeting.
“I didn’t go in … I asked him to speak and he said he would do it,” Nickelberry said. “His message to the team was his message to the team.
“I tried to stay out of it, let Darius say what he said and let them figure it out. They listen to him, he’s done a lot of winning. He’s won a lot of games, so they respect him.”
Nickelberry joked that Days, a second-team All-SEC pick this season, will help him in transitioning from his duties on the bench to calling all the shots from the sideline.
“He gives me an easier way to pivot in and talk to them because he’s already cleared the way,” he said. “I told him he should be my fullback and clear the way.
"I’m not that fast, but it you give me a hole I can run through it. Hopefully, he’s cleared the way and I’ll run through it this week.”