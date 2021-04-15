The LSU track and field teams were heavily represented on The Bowerman Award watch list again Thursday afternoon.
The Tigers, who had two athletes named to the post-indoor list last month, took three of the 10 spots on the mid-outdoor list as dual jumper JuVaughn Harrison and sprinters Noah Williams and Terrance Laird earned spots.
That trio joined hurdler Tonea Marshall, who made The Bowerman mid-outdoor watch list Wednesday when the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced its 10-woman list.
Harrison, the 2021 NCAA indoor champion in the long and high jumps, made the watch list for the seventh time in his career — the most among the other nine men recognized Thursday.
After a grueling indoor season, Harrison made his outdoor debut in the Crimson Tide Invitational last weekend and won the high jump.
Williams, who won the 400 meters at the NCAA indoor meet last month, was chosen for the second consecutive time.
While he hasn't yet lined up in his signature event outdoors, he has run on the Tigers' 4x100- and 4x400-meter relays and won the 200 meters in the Battle on the Bayou on April 3.
Laird earned his first career Bowerman listing after he won the Texas Relays' 200-meter title in a time of 19.81 seconds in late March. It was the third-fastest time ever recorded by a U.S. collegian.
Laird also anchors the Tigers' 4x100 relay, which has recorded the second-fastest time in the country so far this season.
Also, hurdler Damion Thomas was among eight athletes who received votes Thursday from The Bowerman Men's Advisory Board.