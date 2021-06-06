With LSU's season on the line at the Eugene regional Sunday night, Gavin Dugas extended the Tigers' lead to 3-1 in the sixth inning with what looked like one of the rarest plays in baseball — an inside-the-park home run.
Except the official scorer had other ideas.
Dugas smashed a ball to deep center field at PK Park. It bounced low off the wall and past Oregon center fielder Anthony Hall back toward the infield. Dugas never stopped running, even though LSU third-base coach Nolan Cain gave him a stop sign after initially telling him to go home.
Even when the ball doesn't leave the park, @gavin_dugas04 gets all the way way home! pic.twitter.com/WQkolXyNr6— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 7, 2021
The throw to the plate was high, and Dugas slid home safely for an apparent inside-the-parker.
But alas, the official scorer had spied Oregon left fielder Tanner Smith, who had raced over to retrieve the ball, briefly bobble it before throwing it to the cut-off man. The scorer ruled that Dugas had hit a triple and came home on the error.
Either way, it gave LSU an important insurance run with just a few more outs to get before forcing a winner-take-all regional final Monday night.
Welp, I have sad news. Official scoring here is that Gavin Dugas tripled and scored on an error because the left fielder fumbled the ball as he tried to pick it up. https://t.co/DEq04AUaVM— Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) June 7, 2021