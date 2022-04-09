STARKVILLE, Miss. — Last weekend was the first time in Hayden Travinski’s career he started every game in a three-game series. The LSU catcher suffered a torn UCL last spring and missed fall practice after having knee surgery.
But Travinski has come back to be one of the Tigers’ best hitters in Southeastern Conference play. Travinski belted two home runs against Florida last month and hit another in LSU's second game against Auburn last week. Through SEC play, Travinski’s on-base percentage is .533 — and on Friday night, he drew two walks against the Bulldogs — including a crucial walk with two outs in the ninth to keep the Tigers alive.
Tre’ Morgan later followed with a go-ahead two-run single in the top of the ninth, and LSU added two more runs on a Dylan Crews homer for a 5-2 win.
Before Friday, Travinski ranked fifth on the team in home runs with five, despite having about one-third of the at-bats as Brayden Jobert (10 homers), Jacob Berry (nine), Crews (nine) and Cade Doughty (seven).
(Berry ripped a homer in the top of the first inning against the Bulldogs on Saturday, tying him for first with Jobert.)
“I think there's a lot more that can come from what I'm doing,” Travinski said. “I think daily, I just need to keep making improvements. There are still at-bats that I have given away from time to time. But really, I need to just stick with the same mental routine every day. The saying, ‘Stay within yourself’ — it's very cliché, but I know what I'm able to do.”
Travinski and Tyler McManus have seen more time behind the plate this season while Alex Milazzo, the team's top defensive catcher, recovers from a knee injury.
A reshuffled lineup
LSU shuffled its lineup just before Friday night's series-opening win against Mississippi State.
Originally, coach Jay Johnson had Crews leading off, with Berry, Doughty and Morgan following. The bottom five were Jordan Thompson, Jobert, Gavin Dugas, Josh Pearson and Travinski.
But Dugas was a last-minute scratch from the lineup, and he did not start Saturday afternoon's game at Dudy Noble Field. Dugas was wearing a wrap on his left wrist during batting practice.
The lineup changed Friday and Saturday so that Morgan was leading off with Crews batting second, Berry hitting third and Doughty in the cleanup spot. The bottom five shuffled with the addition of left-handed batter Giovanni DiGiacomo, who hit ninth and played left field in Dugas’ absence. Jobert, who bats left, was fifth, followed by Thompson sixth, then Pearson seventh and Travinski eighth.
In the field, Thompson returned to shortstop and Doughty returned to second base. The two middle infielders had switched positions in the late innings of LSU's March 25 loss at Florida.
Friday's move put Thompson back at second base and Doughty at shortstop, where they played through LSU's first seven games.
“If we're going to be a great team, I think that's the way that it needs to be and they're going to have to play well at those positions,” Johnson said Friday.
A tough Bulldogs staff
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson posted his third 10-strikeout game of the year against LSU on Friday night. He entered the game leading the SEC with 57 strikeouts. The Tigers only managed two hits and drew four walks during his six innings.
LSU managed to get to the bullpen with two outs in the top of the ninth. Jackson Fristoe struck out Thompson and induced a flyout by Pearson, then gave up the two-run RBI single by Morgan after walking Travinski and hitting pinch-hitter Josh Stevenson with a pitch.
Crews then smashed a two-run home run off reliever Brooks Auger, who came on in relief after Morgan’s go-ahead single.
LSU batted .200 as a team against all four pitchers (KC Hunt worked two innings before Fristoe). MSU batted .278 against LSU’s staff.
The Tigers will face an effective pitcher again Sunday in Bulldogs starter Cade Smith, who holds a 3.00 ERA through 39 innings. He has allowed 31 hits so far this season, limiting Arkansas to three hits in the Bulldogs' one victory during the three-game series. He has struck out 41 and walked 14.