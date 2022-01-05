Suddenly, an LSU women’s basketball game is the place to be.
Former LSU star Seimone Augustus will return to the arena where she made her name Thursday when LSU takes on No. 1 South Carolina at 7 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Former LSU baseball All-American and MLB World Series champion Alex Bregman will be there, as will Gov. John Bel Edwards and Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome.
LSU coach Kim Mulkey is hoping for 10,000 more not-as-well-known attendees as she aims to keep her team on the rise. The No. 13 Tigers (14-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) can match their longest winning streak since the last Final Four team in 2007-08 with a victory that will be the team’s tallest task.
The Gamecocks (13-1, 1-1) have been No. 1 all season coming off a 66-65 loss to eventual NCAA champion Stanford in last year’s Final Four. The Gamecocks return most of that team and already have beaten two No. 2’s in Stanford and UConn. Their only loss was a 70-69 overtime decision at Missouri a week ago.
“They’re so talented. They have so much depth,” Mulkey said of South Carolina. “You’d better bring your big-girl panties to play on Thursday. Those are women out there, not little girls.
“The fact they’re the No. 1 team in the country, supposed to win the league, supposed to win the national championship, we understand that. But we also understand if we win the game we haven’t arrived yet. If we lose the sky is not going to fall in. We have a lot of basketball left to play and our goals will remain the same.”
LSU has notched season-high attendance figures in each of the past two home games and is averaging 5,857, which is third best in the SEC.
“Coach said 10,000, but I think it will be a lot more,” senior post player Faustine Aifuwa said. “It helps us, gives us energy and momentum. If we get down, they uplift us.
“Coach gives us confidence; she believes we can beat South Carolina. We’re working on that every day, on our shots, our rebounding.”
LSU’s strength is in its backcourt where Khayla Pointer and Alexis Morris have turned into a deadly tandem for opponents. Pointer is averaging 17.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists, and she has flirted with a triple-double in two of her last three games.
Morris is averaging 14.5 points after a career-high 30 against Texas A&M, her former team, on Sunday. Jailin Cherry is a defensive stalwart who is averaging 8.5 points, and Aifuwa is the top inside threat with 9.6 points and 6.1 rebounds.
Aifuwa and the other front-court players will have their hands full with 6-5 All-American junior Aliyah Boston, who is averaging 16.9 points and 10.4 rebounds. South Carolina has three starters 6-1 or better plus guard Zia Cooke, an All-SEC first-team pick last year, averaging 11.8 points per game
Gamecocks point guard Destanni Henderson is contributing 11.5 points with 5.3 assists and two steals per game.
“They’re physical and rebound the ball,” Mulkey said. “That’s the biggest thing. We’re going to have to defend and rebound with people bigger than us. It’s the first time we’ve seen that much size together on the floor. They have experience. They’re not freshmen. It’s going to be big-girl basketball down there.”