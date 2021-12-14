ulmlsu.112121 HS 1999.JPG

LSU cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, right, walks onto the field behind LSU cornerback Cordale Flott (25) and LSU cornerback Raydarious Jones (29) in the first half against ULM, Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Tiger Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Four-star cornerback JaDarian Rhym flipped from LSU to Auburn the day before the beginning of the early signing period.

Rhym posted a graphic of him wearing an Auburn jersey with the caption "100% Committed" on social media.

Rhym, whose primary recruiter at LSU was former cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, took an official visit to Auburn in late November. He had committed to LSU in January.

A 6-foot-1, 170-pound corner from Valdosta, Georgia, Rhym is considered the No. 168 overall player in the country and the 21st-best prospect at his position, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The decision left LSU with 10 players verbally committed.

