Four-star cornerback JaDarian Rhym flipped from LSU to Auburn the day before the beginning of the early signing period.
Rhym posted a graphic of him wearing an Auburn jersey with the caption "100% Committed" on social media.
Rhym, whose primary recruiter at LSU was former cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, took an official visit to Auburn in late November. He had committed to LSU in January.
A 6-foot-1, 170-pound corner from Valdosta, Georgia, Rhym is considered the No. 168 overall player in the country and the 21st-best prospect at his position, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The decision left LSU with 10 players verbally committed.