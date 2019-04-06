It's only the spring game, but LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is already making highlight reel-worthy plays.

The Tigers' returning starting quarterback from last season was somehow able to scramble out of the pocket and sling the ball 10 yards through tight coverage and into the hands of junior wide receiver Justin Jefferson during the first quarter of the game.

Jefferson came down with the ball with a leaping grab surrounded by two receivers for the White squad's first score of the game. You can view press box footage of the play below, via Tiger Details' Glen West.

Can't see tweet below? Click here.

Burrow scrambles, Burrow connects to his No. 1 guy Justin Jefferson pic.twitter.com/wBvL9JtFHA — Glen West (@glenwest21) April 6, 2019

The touchdown temporarily evened the game up after Purple squad running back Chris Curry scored on a 4-yard rush the previous drive. Curry would go on to score one more rushing touchdown before the end of the first quarter to put the Purple squad back in the lead.