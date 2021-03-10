The LSU basketball team is packing for its trip to the Southeastern Conference tournament in Nashville, Tennessee. From there it’s on to Indiana for the NCAA tournament.

Potentially it could be a long trip, so the Tigers had better make sure they have everything they need.

Talent? LSU has so much of that it might be hard for the Tigers to keep their suitcases under that 50-pound per bag airline limit.

Coaching? Will Wade may still have an NCAA target on his back, but the guy knows his numbers and X’s and O’s.

Toothbrush? I’m sure everyone will remember to bring one of those. Dental floss is the one thing you forget about until you need it.

What else do you need for the trip, coach?

“Rebounding, rebounding, rebounding,” Wade said Wednesday during a pre-tourney video conference. “That would be great. If we got to be a little better rebounding in March, we'd be in business.”

Wade harps on rebounding with good reason. The Tigers rank 159th in the nation in rebounding margin at plus-0.9. Definitely a stat that stands in stark contrast to, say, scoring offense, where LSU ranks ninth nationally averaging 82.7 points per game.

But rebounding is one of those telling stats that drive coaches … or drives them crazy. Rebounding is an effort stat. And effort and intensity will go a long way to determining how long the Tigers stay in Music City this weekend, and how long they’re in and around Indianapolis starting next week.

LSU has depth and shooting and quickness and perhaps better ball-handling skills than a lot of us media types give the Tigers credit for. A question about a lack of guards Wednesday sent Wade ballistic in his semi-detatched, I’ve-always-got-a-smirk-for-you sort of way.

“You’re right we don’t have good guards,” he said. “We’ve got great guards.”

What they do not have is a rim protector, someone like say Kavell Bigby-Williams, the 6-foot-11 center who was a major factor in LSU powering to the Sweet 16 two years ago. That isn’t going to change.

But the Tigers can fight and scrap hard for every game. They can be, as freshman phenom Cam Thomas said, the most excited team on the court. Effort and emotion can make up for a lot of deficiencies in March.

“The message is to be the most excited team to be there at both tournaments,” said Thomas, LSU’s woefully underappreciated leading scorer with 23.1 points per game, fourth-best in Division I. “If we go in there with the mindset that we want to be there, great things will happen. We go in there with a bad mindset, bad things will happen.

“I feel like our message is going to just be the most energetic team and good things will come out of it.”

Energy and excitement have helped fuel some of LSU’s most memorable March runs in the past. I’m thinking specifically of the 1986-87 Tigers. They went 8-10 in SEC play, blasted in their regular-season finale 100-62 at Auburn. But that LSU team gathered itself, won three games to get to the SEC tournament final in Atlanta then reached the Elite Eight, coming within a basket of beating eventual champion Indiana to reach the Final Four in the Superdome.

At times this season, these Tigers have looked disinterested and disjointed. Less than the sum of their considerable parts. But then they showed some grit, like grinding out an 86-80 road win over a likely NCAA tournament team in Missouri to clinch the SEC tourney’s No. 3 seed and a double bye.

This is an LSU team that has the ability to hang with and beat anyone they play. That includes a possible semifinal matchup with Arkansas — which LSU split with, though the Tigers “won” three of the four halves against the Razorbacks — or even a potential final matchup with Alabama, which blasted LSU twice but may now be past its peak.

But it’s not just one game. It’s consistency. Three straight games in Nashville. A pair of first weekend wins in Indiana leading to a second weekend in Indy when 52 of the 68 teams have been sent home.

“We just want to be able to put it together this upcoming stretch,” said point guard Javonte Smart, who with fellow junior Darius Days are the only key Tigers with postseason experience. “I think if we do that, we're going to make some noise. I don't think anybody can stop us once we all lock in and show our potential and show what we can do.”

Potential is out the window now. It’s effort, excitement, hustle, diving across the court to save a ball or make a steal.

That extra element that hasn’t always been there for LSU will determine how long the Tigers road trip is going to be. Then they can send out for floss if they run short.