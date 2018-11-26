Back-to-back losses in the AdvoCare Invitational cost the LSU basketball team its spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday morning.

LSU was ranked in the preseason and in the first two regular-season polls, moving up three spots last week to 19th — the program's highest ranking in nearly a decade.

But after defeating Charleston in the AdvoCare Invitational in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday night, the Tigers fell one night later to then-No. 14 Florida State 79-76 in overtime.

Florida State dropped one spot to 15th after losing to Villanova in the AdvoCare championship game Sunday.

LSU (5-2) closed the tournament with a 90-77 setback against Oklahoma State in the third-place game Sunday.

The Tigers still received votes from the AP's nationwide panel of 65 sportswriters and broadcasters, tallying 41 points. That was the fifth-highest total among teams receiving votes.

LSU will return home Saturday for a 4 p.m. matchup with Grambling in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center before taking an eight-day break for final exams.