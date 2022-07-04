Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Tuesday marks 61 days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 61, Tommy Lott:
61 Tommy Lott
DT/OG, 1957-59
At 5-foot-9 and 188 pounds, Tommy Lott was LSU’s smallest lineman as a defensive tackle and offensive guard for the Chinese Bandits.
But Lott, who was from Texarkana, Arkansas, and served 20 years in the Air Force after his playing days were over, epitomized what the Chinese Bandits were all about.
In the late 1950s, college football had very different substitution rules. Back then a player could only enter the game twice during each quarter. That prompted coaches like LSU’s Paul Dietzel to make his 11 best players his first team.
But Dietzel worked the rulebook to his Tigers’ advantage starting in 1958. He had the White Team, made up of his best two-way players like Billy Cannon, Johnny Robinson and center Max Fugler. Then there was the Go Team, which mostly played offense. And then there were the Chinese Bandits, who primarily played defense, but had a smattering of offensive plays at their disposal in case the substitution rules trapped them on the field.
The name Chinese Bandits might not be politically correct today. But in the 1950s it came from a popular comic strip called “Terry and the Pirates,” which described them as the meanest, toughest people around. Dietzel first used the name as an assistant at the University of Cincinnati to instill pride in what was essentially his third-string unit.
Together with the Go Team, the Bandits kept LSU’s first-stringers fresh. Frequently in 1958, the White Team only played a little more than half the minutes.
One play in LSU’s 7-0 Sugar Bowl win over Clemson came to typify the Bandits. Captured by Advocate photographer Erby Aucoin, it showed a Clemson ball carrier several feet in the air, either being tackled or about to be tackled by seven defenders, including Lott. The photo became known as The Great Wall of China.