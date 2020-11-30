LSU will decide later this week how it uses freshman quarterbacks TJ Finley and Max Johnson against Alabama.

Both quarterbacks received significant playing time in LSU's 20-7 loss to Texas A&M. Finley started the game, but Johnson entered in the second half after Finley threw a pick-six.

"We're going to see this week," coach Ed Orgeron said. "We're going to practice both of them, then make that decision at the end of the week according to the game plan and what we need to get done on offense."

Orgeron said LSU inserted Johnson to call quarterback runs in an attempt to spark the Tigers' struggling offense on a wet field. Including sacks, Johnson finished with -4 yards rushing on eight attempts.

"We planned that all week," Orgeron said. "We thought we could get that done but we couldn't."

In his fourth start, Finley finished 9 of 25 passing for 118 yards. He now has two games with less than 200 yards passing and two interceptions, both LSU loses.

After rotating early in the game, Johnson entered for good in the third quarter. He completed 14 of 22 passes for 113 yards. Johnson led a 14-play, 81-yard touchdown drive to avoid a shutout.

Though neither quarterback played particularly well, Orgeron said LSU needs to create a scheme that puts players in better positions and stops blitzes. Finley and Johnson played under duress throughout the loss.

"I can't put anything on those young quarterbacks," Orgeron said. "I thought they did the best that they could."