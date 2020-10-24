LSU went into a clash against South Carolina with a lot of big questions, but emerged with a lot of important answers in the Tigers' dominant, 52-24 win.

But one big question presented itself in the form of TJ Finley's big performance. Well, at least it did on the broadcast, with the ESPN commentators quickly jumping into a debate over whether the freshman had won the right to keep the job once Myles Brennan returned from injury.

But LSU coach Ed Orgeron was quick to dismiss that idea as a talking point the media might be "yearning for," but the same is not true within the program itself.

Here's the full quote from Ed Orgeron on the #LSU quarterback non-controversy:



"I don't when Myles [Brennan] is gonna be ready, but Myles is our starting quarterback. But I know this: If Myles ain't doing well I can put in TJ [Finley] and feel good about it."

TJ FINLEY

But whether the debate continues, one thing is clear: The lights were not too bright for the true freshman quarterback from Ponchatoula.

Finley completed 17-of-21 passes for 265 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, while running for another score.

After the game he confirmed what was pretty apparent based on his performance on the field.

+5 TJ Finley cool, calm, collected in debut win, but LSU has no quarterback controversy TJ Finley, starting against South Carolina in place of injured redshirt junior Myles Brennan, led LSU to a 52-24 win. Finley accounted for three touchdowns, becoming the fourth LSU true freshman quarterback to win his first career start.

"I didn't have many pregame jitters," Finley said, "but if I did it was [over] very quick."

See all of Finley's post-game comments below, which range from weight loss, what he saw in the game and more.

JOHN EMERY

LSU rolled up its most rushing yards in nearly two years, led by the tandem of John Emery and Tyrion Davis-Price, who each ran for short touchdowns in the dominant effort.

Emery's touchdown was particularly highlight-worthy as he made a dive over his offensive line into the end zone that he warned teammates about before the play.

See all of Emery's post-game comments below.

