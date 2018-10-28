Vegas really isn't feeling like LSU has a much of a shot to knock off Alabama in Tiger Stadium on Saturday.
The No. 1 Crimson Tide (8-0, 5-0 SEC) is a 14.5-point favorite against the No. 4 Tigers, and, depending on your betting record of choice, that's largest home underdog LSU has been since it played Florida in 1999/2001.
(Editor's note: The current 14.5 point spread is subject to change between now and Saturday night. There are several different sources for historic point spreads such as covers.com, oddshark.com and teamrankings.com. All vary slightly. LSU was about a 14-point underdog at home against Florida in both 1999 *and* 2001.)
LSU lost that 1999 game, 31-10, in coach Gerry DiNardo's final season.
Can't see video below? Click here.
If you're talking history, though, there are few signs the Crimson Tide will simply roll LSU (7-1, 4-1) in its own stadium. You'll have to go back to 2002 -- LSU's first game after the Bluegrass Miracle against Kentucky -- to find Alabama's largest margin of victory in recent memory. That day the Crimson Tide won, 31-0.
Alabama has been a favorite in this heated series every year since 2007. That year, Saban's first in Tuscaloosa, the Tigers defeated Alabama, 41-34, in Bryant Denny Stadium.
Since the 2007 loss, Alabama's average margin of victory in Baton Rouge is 5.4 points.
Will Alabama leave Baton Rouge with its first blowout since 2002? We'll see...
Recent LSU-Alabama point spreads, via teamrankings.com
2017: Alabama a 20.5-point favorite; Alabama won 24-10
2016: Alabama a 7-point favorite; Alabama won 10-0
2015: Alabama a 7.5-point favorite; Alabama won 30-16
2014: Alabama a 6.5-point favorite; Alabama won 20-13
2013: Alabama a 14-point favorite; Alabama won 38-17
2012: Alabama a 7-point favorite; Alabama won 21-17
2012: Alabama a 2.5-point favorite (national title game); Alabama won 21-0
2011: Alabama a 5.5-point favorite; LSU won 9-6
2010: Alabama a 6.5-point favorite; LSU won 24-21
2009: Alabama a 7-point favorite; Alabama won 24-15
2008: Alabama a 3-point favorite; Alabama won 27-21
2007: LSU a 7-point favorite; LSU won 41-34
2006: LSU a 16.5-point favorite; LSU won 28-14
2005: LSU a 1-point favorite; LSU won 16-13
2004: LSU a 9-point favorite; LSU won 26-10
2003: LSU a 7-point favorite; LSU won 27-3
2002: Alabama a 2-point favorite; Alabama won 31-0