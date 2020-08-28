Members of the LSU football team marched on campus Friday, in the latest demonstration by athletes in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.
Players marched from Tiger Stadium through campus and toward the office of LSU interim president Tom Galligan. The group included senior safety JaCoby Stevens, quarterback Myles Brennan, receiver Ja’Marr Chase and many more.
"It's time to stand up," linebacker Soni Fonua said in a video posted live on Instagram, as he walked with teammates.
HAPPENING NOW: @FonuaSoni and the #LSU football team protesting through campus via IG Live. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/snOs3EMm8i— Nicole Hutchison (@nhutchisontv) August 28, 2020
The group eventually moved inside the LSU Board of Supervisors room for a private meeting. LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward and football coach Ed Orgeron arrived a short time after to meet with the players.
"Thank you to our LSU football student-athletes for speaking up. We support you, we stand with you against racism and inequality, and we know actions will always speak louder than words," Galligan said in a tweet.
LSU Football players gathering to show their support for social justice. Player led march to bring attention to their plight. #LSU #SEC #oneteamoneheartbeat pic.twitter.com/vCFYpPI2z9— Michael Cauble (@Cauble) August 28, 2020
Friday's protest comes as athletes across sports continue protests against police violence. Several pro sports leagues paused games this week and instead organized discussions about how they can bring about changing after the shooting death of Blake.
Reporting from staff writer Wilson Alexander is included in this report.